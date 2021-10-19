Andie MacDowell's Daughters Think She Looks 'Badass' with Her Natural Gray Hair

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I am stepping right into where I am with no shame, and it feels good," the Maid actress says

When Andie MacDowell decided to debut her natural, silver-flecked hair in public after letting her grays grow out after quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, she admits she felt a bit apprehensive. But the support from her daughters Margaret Qualley, 26, and Rainey Qualley, 31, was exactly what MacDowell needed to embrace the color change.

"When I first started wearing my hair gray, my daughters kept saying I looked badass. It was heartwarming to see such a positive reaction because I had some resistance to the idea in the beginning," MacDowell, 63, told InStyle. (She previously said her managers didn't think it was "time" to go gray when she did.)

"I think it's badass to embrace where you are [in life] and be fearless. That is exactly what I am doing. I am stepping right into where I am with no shame, and it feels good," the Maid actress continued.

Now she considers her first gray hair red carpet appearance at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July to be one of her all-time favorites. "I really liked my last look [at Cannes], when I debuted my silver hair. It was really important to me because my transformation helped me accept my authentic, true self," she told InStyle.

While her new look doesn't require as many salon visits for touch-ups, the actress said it does require a bit of maintenance.

"I dump buckets of conditioner on my hair. I don't even shampoo, which I would not suggest to anyone without curly hair," says the L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador.

MacDowell also notices her silver strands getting brassy, so she relies on a purple toning conditioner to counteract the color change. "I use the L'Oréal Paris EverPure Brass Toning Purple Conditioner because silver hair can get kind of yellow. It makes all the difference in the world," she said.

The star told PEOPLE she will sometimes sleep with conditioner in her hair to keep it soft, too.

"I just put conditioner in and leave it in there. If I'm not working, that's all I do," she said.