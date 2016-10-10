Nikki Ferrell's Bridal Party Was Full of Bachelor Alums

She may not have found ever-lasting love on The Bachelor with the series’ most infamous lathario to date, Juan Pablo, but this weekend Nikki Ferrell still managed to find her prince charming after all, marrying Tyler VanLoo after almost a year-long engagement. And she wasn’t the only former reality star from that particular franchise in attendance, in fact, her bridal party practically had more Bachelor cast mates than an episode of After the Final Rose.

The wedding, which was held in Loose Park in Kansas City on Saturday, featured a number of Bachelor Nation favorites, including Kelly Travis, Christy Hansen and Andi Dorfman, who served as a bridesmaid. Dorfman shared a candid snap of all the bridal besties, wearing their coordinated blush pink gowns, writing, “The Bride and her squad. So much fun watching the beautiful @nikki_ferrell get married this weekend! ❤️👰🏼 #vanloopartyof2”

The former Bachelorette also shared a snap of her puckering up to the bride-to-be, captioning the shot, “Til death do us part.”

But while Andi’s clearly found her lifelong ride or die, it seems she’s still in search of her own future Mr. Dorfman. Sharing a shot of herself in the midst of throwing her bridesmaid bouquet, the former Bachelorette star wrote, “My #MCM goes to anyone willing to catch this bouquet 💐 #vanloopartyof2,” So if you’ve always hoped you’d be the lucky gentlemen to receive Andi’s final rose, looks like you’ve still got a chance, as long as you’re a good catch, of course.

What do you think of Nikki’s posse of Bachelorette besties? Sound off below!