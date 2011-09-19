Anderson Cooper vs. Conan O'Brien: Whose Hair Is Best?

Lane Ericcson/PHOTOlink; Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

They’re two of television’s most entertaining men, but Anderson Cooper and Conan O’Brien have more than just good senses of humor going for them: they have great hair, too!

According to a recent Facebook poll sponsored by Pert Plus, however, ‘Silver Fox’ Cooper earned the title of “Best Hair on TV,” besting redheaded O’Brien by a mere 134 votes. The competition got a little dirty at times, with Cooper putting O’Brien’s hair on his “Ridiculist” and O’Brien Tweeting in jest, “Sorry @AndersonCooper, but as long as there is blood in my scalp, my hair shall defeat yours. (Maniacal laughter).”

Although Cooper and O’Brien came out on top in the competition, they weren’t the only men in the running for the crown: other coif contenders included Ashton Kucher, Fabio and Mario Lopez. Tell us: Do you agree that Cooper has the best hair on television?

–Kim Peiffer

