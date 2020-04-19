Anderson Cooper Reveals His 'Giant' Bald Spot On-Air After Giving Himself a Haircut

Anderson Cooper had a minor hairstyle mishap — and he’s taking it in stride.

The CNN host revealed on-air Thursday that with barbershops and hair salons closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he attempted to give himself a haircut with less than successful results.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Last night I took a razor and buzzed my head and I gave myself a giant bald spot,” Cooper, 52, said, showing off the bald spot to his co-hosts.

“I thought it was a 7 and it was a 5. So I’ve been walking around with my hand on my head,” he explained. “It’s fine straight on, I just have to be seen only this way because it all gives it away right there.”

RELATED: Celebs Doing Their Partner’s Hair While Social Distancing

In another segment, Cooper joked about his haircut mishap to Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for COVID-19. “If you need a haircut, I have a little experience now, and when you’re better, come by,” Cooper said.

“Anderson, now you will make that popular,” Cuomo said of Cooper’s bald spot. “And I would probably shave a hole in the side of my head like a coop.”

Image zoom Anderson Cooper John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Chris Cuomo’s Wife Cristina Opens Up About the ‘Frustrating Part’ of Contracting Coronavirus

While Cooper has been isolating from his New York City home amid the outbreak, he took a bike ride earlier this month to visit his good friend Andy Cohen, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen, 51, snapped a photo of the April 7 visit, noting that he had to zoom in “10x” to see Cooper.

“This is about as close as I’ll be getting to @andersoncooper for a while….” he captioned the photo. “(on 10x zoom lens btw!)”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.