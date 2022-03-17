Spring Dresses and Tops from This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Are Up to 70% Off Right Now
What do Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton have in common? While the triple threat entertainer and the Duchess of Cambridge lead vastly different lives, they do share a love for & Other Stories. And right now, you can shop the celeb- and royal- approved clothing brand at majorly slashed prices.
& Other Stories is currently offering up to 70 percent off of clothing, shoes, and accessories. Yeah, we weren't kidding when we said these discounts are major. However, the sale ends on March 22, and styles are selling out fast, so there's no time like the present to shop. We highlighted our top picks from the huge sale below — and everything is less than $100.
Best & Other Stories Sale Deals:
- & Other Stories Knotted Denim Alice Headband, $13.99 (orig. $25)
- & Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Wrap Top, $34.99 (orig. $59)
- & Other Stories Criss Cross Wrap Top, $49.99 (orig. $119)
- & Other Stories Voluminous Puff Sleeve Top, $49.99 (orig. $89)
- & Other Stories Sleeveless Cable Knit Top, $49.99 (orig. $69)
- & Other Stories Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $49.99 (orig. $89)
- & Other Stories Sleeveless Midi Knit Dress, $89.99 (orig. $119)
- & Other Stories Relaxed Puffer Vest, $99 (orig. $179)
If you're unfamiliar, & Other Stories is known for classic, slightly preppy pieces that will last you years of wear. Think: the cozy cardigans you consistently reach for in the fall and the polished button-down shirts that are key components of your workwear wardrobe. But staples aren't all that's included in this massive & Other Stories sale — statement pieces like this lilac metallic puff sleeve top and this ruffled floral maxi dress are worth adding to your cart, too. These are just a few of the many colorful blouses and dresses discounted right now, so take advantage of this opportunity to refresh your spring wardrobe for less.
Along with J.Lo (who recently wore an & Other Stories bomber jacket, according to the brand) and Middleton (who wears these jeans that are miraculously still in stock on repeat), Priyanka Chopra is also a fan. In December, she was spotted wearing a wool coat from the brand while out and about in NYC. So, with such stylish celebs' seals of approval, you know & Other Stories clothing is a smart addition to your closet — especially when prices are as affordable as they are now.
Shop spring clothing and accessories on sale at & Other Stories below.
Buy It! & Other Stories Voluminous Puff Sleeve Top, $49.99 (orig. $89); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Sleeveless Cable Knit Top, $49.99 (orig. $69); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Sleeveless Midi Knit Dress, $89.99 (orig. $119); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $49.99 (orig. $89); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Wrap Top, $34.99 (orig. $59); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Knotted Denim Alice Headband, $13.99 (orig. $25); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Relaxed Puffer Vest, $99 (orig. $179); stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Criss Cross Wrap Top, $49.99 (orig. $119); stories.com
- Spring Dresses and Tops from This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Are Up to 70% Off Right Now
- I Have 4 Pets, and This $6 Stain and Odor Remover Is the Best I've Ever Tried
- Those Internet-Famous Nap Dresses Just Got the Prettiest Makeover for Spring — and They're Already Selling Out
- Jennifer Lopez Wore the Practical Closet Staple Jennifer Garner Loves, Too