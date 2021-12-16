And Just Like That... Costume Designers Answer All Our Burning Questions

While the styling duo pulled looks from designers and the show's archive, they also got thrifty by shopping secondhand. Rogers and Santiago sourced some items for the show using thredUP, an online consignment and thrift store.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Today, they're teaming back up with the company on an exciting curated online thredUP storefront to benefit a cause close to Rogers and Santiago's hearts.

They created three different collections of clothing and accessories categorized as, the Statement Maker, the Polished Romantic and the Laid-Back Power Dresser. (Do three leading ladies ring a bell?) And a few pieces in the collection were actual items from the And Just Like That... set!

"There are a few pieces from thredUP that are kind of sprinkled through the episode that will flip back into the curated shops," Rogers tells PEOPLE. "So it's possible, if fans shop the thredUP curated stores, that they could actually grab something that's in one of the episodes."

thredUP Credit: Courtesy thredUP

While Rogers couldn't say which exact pieces will make an appearance on the show (stay tuned!) fans can start shopping the curations today with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The Willie Garson Fund, in honor of the late actor Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the show and died of pancreatic cancer in September. The Willie Garson Fund supports connecting children in foster care to a loving family.

"It means a great deal to all of us, because we didn't have [Willie] for too many episodes and this is a great way to give a little nod [to him] or a little gratitude," Rogers says. "When thredUP reached out about this partnership, for me, it was perfect timing because Willie was all on our mind and just to be able to do something organically that people are into, which is thrifting, and you feel good about yourself when you thrift because you're being a recycler and you're being green and it just kind of all layered in and it was just super appropriate."

Santiago adds, "It's such an amazing cause and it's just a great partnership. I think it's a win-win on every end. We're featuring clothes that are reused and reshopped and we're giving [proceeds] to a great foundation."

As we caught up with Rogers and Santiago on their thredUP curations, we couldn't help but wonder how our favorite fashion moments came together on the show. Below, we asked the styling team all our burning questions after viewing the first two episodes. (Warning, spoilers ahead!)

PEOPLE: In addition to thredUP, did you have access to Sarah Jessica Parker's extensive archives of Carrie Bradshaw's pieces to pull from? Was that another way that you sourced items for the show?

Rogers: "I was so fortunate to be on a show that had an archive that I could get my hands on and that when we reuse something, the fans would be like, 'Oh my gosh, the [Streets Ahead USA] Roger belt's on her again.' It was a really fun way to trickle in things from the original show. And we tried to be very careful and treat them as really special because we knew those items, like the blue Manolo Blahniks — they're really beloved. And you want to see them used in a very special way, which I think they were in episode one."

And Just Like That... HBO Max Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

PEOPLE: How did you approach dressing Carrie as she was mourning?

Rogers: Well, I said to myself, I didn't take this job to do a whole episode in a black outfit. She's definitely not styling [herself], she's emotional and she's kind of in shock. So there was very little leeway to do anything. And that robe was his ... I don't think a lot of people caught that. We tried to reintroduce it when Miranda's trying to make her coffee that morning, she's in it.

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

PEOPLE: By the end of the second episode Carrie's in a brighter, blue sweater...

Rogers: As Carrie continues in the days without Mr. Big, she trades his robe for her own comfy garment. [The blue cardigan] is still a long, lounge-like sweater that kind of feels like a robe. That's the kind of thing I'm sure we [all have] — a comfy sweater that you throw on at home. I believe that's like a time cut. So it's not directly after the "black event," which is what we all called [the funeral] to keep it under wraps.

PEOPLE: How involved was Sarah Jessica in styling some of these looks?

Rogers: She's very collaborative in the fitting, as well as the other girls. I think one of the biggest things that was important for Carrie's look in this new show was to continue mixing high and low, vintage and thrifted because that's kind of the DNA of the original show. Carrie was never in — maybe a few times — but never in the complete runway look. It's all about mixing those great used pieces and a modern piece.

PEOPLE: There have been a lot of fun accessories moments so far — how fun was it to play up the hats and statement necklaces so many characters wear?

Rogers: I'm an accessory nut and I am a hat freak and we will get in fights with hats a lot on set, because directors of photography, they don't like to light them because you're always going to have a shadow over the eye. So it can be a real dust up when we have a hat on someone. yYou'll notice in episode one, when you first see the girls and Carrie has the straw military hat on, she takes it off in the middle of the scene. And lighting is the reason why. It's always a big fight when they're like, Can she take it off? It makes me feel like the outfit's incomplete, like the cherry's not on the top of the sundae.

And Just Like That... HBO Max Dr. Nya Wallace played by Karen Pittman | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

PEOPLE: How did you go about creating the new characters' looks? Was it fun having new characters to style?

Santiago: It was great. I mean, Molly and I had gotten a great pitch from [executive producer] Michael Patrick King when we first started talking about the show and he sort of gave us a breakdown of how he saw these characters being. We sort of took all this in and we started talking about it and putting mood boards together. One of the things that MPK said to us that was so important, it made a lot of sense is that Lisa Todd Wexley is on the International Best Dressed List. So right there, that tipped us off. We want to make her bold and really into fashion and play with color. We love the kind of accessories that we put together for her. Dr. Nya Wallace is a professor, but she's Brooklyn. So we wanted to bring that Brooklyn influence with her as well.

Once we found out who the actual stars were, then we started doing the shopping and seeing what worked for them, what designers were going to be great designers to incorporate for their looks and stuff like that. So it was great building that and playing with all these new people. I feel like we really did create these very specific looks for them that I think read very well. We didn't want the clothes to wear them, but we wanted to make a strong statement in their style.

PEOPLE: There was a lot of talk about Miranda embracing her gray hair. As the ladies entered their 50s, did that new decade of their lives change how you approached styling them?

Santiago: If anything, we were able to incorporate other colors because we weren't going with the red anymore. We were going with this beautiful silver hair. And there's so many more options to things that we can play with with color.

Rogers: I like to call it silver hair, because it was like a frame around her face and it was really great foundation for anything that we would come up with styling-wise. But I was determined, at least for me, I did not want to assign any numbers to anyone. When you wear clothes that you feel good in and confident in, it can be anything. As long as you feel confident and happy, you don't have to be like, 'Is this appropriate for me?' You feel good. You go out into the world and you're good to go. So I really tried not to think about anybody's number.

PEOPLE: There was a lot of chatter online during filming as paparazzi photos came out of each look. During the time that you were shooting, did you pay attention to any online discourse?

Rogers: It was inevitable and we could not control it, but I was sad because it felt like over-sharing. Only when we shot interiors, was I like, Yeah, they don't know what this is. No one's seen it. We got this one. This one's going to be a mystery. So it's very, very difficult to do that. It's very difficult to do that these days, because once they step foot out of their trailer, in five minutes [photos] were all over everywhere and it was being judged. I tried to stay away from that because I wanted to stay free and creative and I didn't want any negativity influencing me in any way, really. So we kind of kept blinders on with the judgment side of it.

PEOPLE: There's been chatter that you used some red herrings during filming. Is that true? And is there anything you can tell us about what those were?

Rogers: That is true. I don't really want to say anything yet, but I do want to confirm that there's a few "trying to throw everybody off the scent of what we're doing" outfits. And they're really nice outfits and they're not in the show and I'm kind of sad.

PEOPLE: At least they kind of had a moment though, through those paparazzi shots.

Rogers: Yeah, they did get their moment. That's true.

PEOPLE: After the big premiere, how has the reaction been?