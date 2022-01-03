AJLT Costume Designer Shares Outfit Stanford Was to Wear in Latest Episode Before Willie Garson's Death

Willie Garson's longtime Sex and the City character Stanford Blatch was written out of the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That... in episode 4

And Just Like That… costume designer Molly Rogers shared a special behind-the-scenes look at one of the suits Stanford Blatch would have worn in episode 5 of the Sex and the City revival if storylines weren't shifted due to actor Willie Garson's death while the series was filming.

"Dear @willie.garson : this look was supposed to be in the bread van scene to 'bookend' @iamkristindavis 's outfit eps 105 #costumediary #youaremissed 💙 @thredup #thriftforwillie 💙 🛎🛎," Rogers captioned a photo of the geometric patterned suit selected for Stanford in a scene with Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (played by Kristin Davis) in episode 5 of And Just Like That.... which aired last week.

Garson, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend on the original series, died in Sept. 2021 at age 57 from pancreatic cancer. Prior to his death, the actor had already filmed scenes for the revival. However, And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King didn't want Stanford to die in the HBO Max series.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Willie Garson Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

"Because it wasn't charming," King told the New York Times of choosing to not write Garson's death into the show. "And I knew that the audience would know."

Stanford's departure from the show was written in episode 4, when Carrie discovers a letter from her friend announcing his move to Japan with a TikTok star he manages.

When And Just Like That... costume designers Rogers and Danny Santiago curated looks for the reboot, they pulled pieces from designers, the show's archive and even the online consignment and thrift shop thredUP. To celebrate the series, the styling duo teamed up with the company on a curated online thredUP storefront, with all proceeds honoring Garson.

willie garson Credit: Gotham/GC Images

"It means a great deal to all of us, because we didn't have [Willie] for too many episodes and this is a great way to give a little nod [to him] or a little gratitude," Rogers told PEOPLE of the partnership, that gives 100% of proceeds to The Willie Garson Fund, which connects children in foster care to a loving family.

Rogers added: "When thredUP reached out about this partnership, for me, it was perfect timing because Willie was all on our mind and just to be able to do something organically that people are into, which is thrifting, and you feel good about yourself when you thrift because you're being a recycler and you're being green and it just kind of all layered in and it was just super appropriate."