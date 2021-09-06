This $31 Cardigan Is a Perfect Dupe for Similar High-End Sweaters, Shoppers Say

Cardigans will always have their place in the cozy season, but this Anbi colorblock cardigan, complete with oversized pockets and stripes, is an Amazon shopper-approved dupe for similar high-end options. As a lover of all things clothing, especially sweaters, I tend to always be on the hunt for something new. Unfortunately, I can't always afford the boutique pricing. I took a chance and ordered this sweater and It was very much worth it for the price," one happy customer wrote.