Ana de Armas Always Wears These Shoes When Walking with Ben Affleck

It seems Kate Middleton isn’t the only one with a serious affinity for a classic pair of all-white tennis shoes. Knives Out actress Ana de Armas has been spotted wearing her sleek white kicks not once, not twice, but eight times in the past few weeks. Seeing all of the ways she’s managed to keep them looking fresh and stylish has reminded us just how much we love this timeless shoe. If you’re like us and looking to refresh your white sneaker collection for spring, you’ll love the eight lookalike pairs we picked out inspired by Armas, one of our newest sources for cute sneaker outfits.

Armas and her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, have been seen walking their dogs, going on coffee runs, and even spending holidays together, and each time Armas has on a cute new getup styled with her go-to pair of white sneakers. Some sources have pointed out that her sneakers are the $525 Andy Leather Sneakers from Saint Laurent, but with so many amazing dupes available on the market, it’s easy to steal her style for way less.

We’ve rounded up eight lookalike pairs that start at just $40 and will easily go with anything already in your closet. If you’re in need of some outfit ideas, you can also pair them with a breezy boho-style matching set like Armas, or her exact gingham-print maxi dress from Ganni. The actress has also been spotted wearing her white kicks with a trendy boiler suit, and one of our favorite looks, a beige cropped cardigan with white wide-leg pants. No matter how you style any of these pairs, though, they’re sure to become your new go-to shoes for the season just like Ana.

Scroll down to shop our favorite affordable white tennis sneakers for spring.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Genara Low Top Sneaker, $39.97 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! J.Crew Road Trip Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker, $41.50 (orig. $69.50); jcrewfactory.com

Buy It! Superga 2750 Nappaleau Sneaker, $66.75 (orig. $89); zappos.com

Buy It! Matt & Nat Hazel PVC Sneakers, $80; anthropologie.com

Buy It! Dolce Vita Clear Bryton Sneaker, $90; revolve.com

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Ox, $54.95 (orig. $59.95); zappos.com

Buy It! Everlane The Court Sneaker, $98; everlane.com

Buy It! Vince Belford Leather Sneaker, $129.97 (orig. $225); nordstromrack.com

