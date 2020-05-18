Ana de Armas and Boyfriend Ben Affleck Share the Same Shirt While Social Distancing Together

The Knives Out actress, 32, appears to have borrowed boyfriend Ben Affleck's army green button-down

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have officially elevated their relationship to blended-closets status.

The couple — who PEOPLE confirmed were dating back in early March — were spotted in recent weeks taking turns wearing Affleck's green button-up shirt, each styling the top in decidedly different ways.

On March 3, Affleck, 47, wore the shirt buttoned up with sleeves rolled up, completing the look with khakis and crisp white sneakers (accessorized with a Dunkin' Donuts drink in-hand, as well).

Later on April 26, de Armas donned what appeared to be the same shirt to run an errand. The 32-year-old Knives Out actress, however, wore it unbuttoned, opting for an oversize look worn over a black sports bra and paired with blue jeans.

The Cut was first to point out the couple's wardrobe synergy on Instagram in a who-wore-it-better post on Monday.

Affleck and de Armas are currently self-isolating together in Los Angeles, where they've recently been sighted expressing their relationship via fashion, be it matching BFF half-heart necklaces or T-shirts from their previous romantic getaway.

A source previously told PEOPLE that de Armas and Affleck are enjoying their time social distancing together in sunny California.

“They seem to have a great time together,” said the insider. “They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredible happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him.”

The couple was first spotted together on vacation in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, followed by a stop in Costa Rica where they were photographed taking a romantic stroll on the beach. Since their return from that trip, Affleck and de Armas have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood.

The pair met while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter, hitting it off with an "instant connection," said a source.