Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday' Nude Dress at Pre-Oscars Party "The night before...." Ana de Armas wrote on her Instagram Story with a glimpse of the look as she's up for her first Academy Award for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde By Glenn Garner Published on March 12, 2023 01:56 PM Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Ana de Armas is having just as much fun as a brunette while channeling everybody's favorite blonde bombshell. On Saturday, the first-time Academy Award nominee, 34, paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress in a David Koma nude look for Netflix's pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles. She brought the old Hollywood glam in a sequined nude mid-length slip dress with a bodice top, complemented with matching pointed stilettos. The ensemble was finished with gold bangles and a green structured clutch with gold details. Ana de Armas on Being Cuban and Playing Marilyn Monroe: 'We Can Do Anything' If 'Given the Chance' "The night before...." de Armas wrote on her Instagram Story with a close-up selfie of her glam look, which featured a bold red look befitting her style inspo. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix The Cuban actress' dress is inspired by the Jean Louis gown that Monroe wore in 1962 at Madison Square Garden to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees Ana de Armas Instagram Kim Kardashian brought Monroe's actual dress out of retirement to wear to last year's Met Gala, leading to criticism from historians and reports that she damaged the one-of-a-kind piece that was custom-made for Monroe's measurements. Ripley's Believe it or Not!, the current owner of the dress, insisted it "was in the same condition" as it was before loaning it to Kardashian. De Armas is nominated for Best Actress this weekend after she starred as Monroe last year in Netflix's Blonde, a fictional take on the screen legend's life based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel from writer-director Andrew Dominik. The film has since been met with backlash from some critics, who say it "revels in her victimization and self-abnegation." Bettmann "I think that's what has been tough for the audience to understand about the movie; the emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," de Armas previously told Variety of the backlash. "I've heard, 'You missed this part of her life,' and 'She was not only sad or depressed.' And I'm like, 'I know, but we're not telling that story.'" Up against de Armas in the Best Actress category are Cate Blanchett for Tár, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Oscars air Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC.