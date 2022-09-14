Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe at 'Blonde' Premiere; Details Daily 3-Hour Transformation for Film

Even off camera, Ana de Armas is still channeling the late Marilyn Monroe.

At the Hollywood premiere of her upcoming film, Blonde, Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, de Armas, 34, wore a sparkling, custom Louis Vuitton halter gown embroidered with silver and gold paillettes. The silhouette marked one of Monroe's signature styles.

The premiere's location also nodded at Monroe, whose life is captured in the upcoming film, as her hand and footprints are memorialized outside the theater.

While attending the event Tuesday night, de Armas opened up about her extensive transformation into the late-Hollywood icon.

The Golden Globe nominee told Entertainment Tonight that for the upcoming film, getting into character was "quite a journey every day."

Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"It was about three hours to get ready every morning," she said at the Hollywood premiere of the film Tuesday before giving a shout out to the film's hair and makeup team as well as the costume designer, Jennifer Johnson.

"We have over, I don't know, more than a 100 wardrobe changes in the movie, and they're all so beautiful and iconic and everything," she continued. "Every detail is just, you know, perfect."

She explained that the movie is "big" in that it covers the 36 years of the late-Hollywood icon's life.

"That process of aging, and the very iconic looks, or recreations of films that she did," she said. "Every day when we achieved that look and we looked in the mirror and we knew we got it was really, really beautiful."

While speaking to press during the film's film's world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, De Armas said she felt the spirit of Monroe while filming the upcoming Netflix film.

Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas. 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock; Netflix

"I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us," De Armas said, according to Reuters. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful."

She also claimed that Monroe's ghost made her feelings known if she wasn't happy with how they were depicting her on camera.

"I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it," De Armas explained.

Writer and director Andrew Dominik, who based the film on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel of the same name, said that they filmed in the same apartment where Monroe (then Norma Jeane Baker) lived with her mentally ill mother, and they even filmed the death scene in the actual room where the Hollywood icon died.

"It definitely took on elements of being like a seance," the Australian auteur, 54, admitted, noting that filming began on Aug. 4, the same day she died at age 36 from an overdose in 1962.

Blonde was met with rave reviews after its premiere at the festival, which earned an 11-minute standing ovation, according to Deadline. Blonde premieres Sept. 23 on Netflix.