Amy Schumer Continues the COVID Cutout Trend as She Wears Her 'Fanciest Dress' to Get Vaccine

Amy Schumer is the latest celeb to share her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

And the Emmy Award winner, 39, got her first dose Saturday in style, sporting her "fanciest dress" for the appointment. She wore a gold sequin number, which featured a convenient shoulder cutout for the needle.

She documented the outing with a video on her Instagram Story, hyping herself up in the car with some dance music, as husband Chris Fischer, 41, drove. "Some people are scared of getting the vaccine," she told the volunteers. "But I was like, I don't care what's in there. Shoot it in my p—, I don't care."

Schumer's chic vaccine look comes after Dolly Parton, 75, got her dose earlier this month, also rocking shoulder cutouts with a sparkling blue number.

Hillary Clinton, 73, praised the look, posting a throwback of herself in a similar ensemble. "Loved seeing @dollyparton bring back the cold shoulder as a vaccination look. Shall we make this a trend?⁣" she captioned the photo.

Christie Brinkley, 67, also rocked a cold shoulder in a casual sweater, as posted a video from her second dose earlier this month.

The exposed shoulder trend dates back to the 1950s and '60s, when Brigitte Bardot popularized off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. According to Bustle, the look was dubbed The Bardot, before it evolved to shoulder cutouts, which became known as the Cold Shoulder.

Perhaps the new vaccine style trend will give immunity-seeking stars the chance to break out those party dresses that have been all but forgotten at the back of their closets for the past year in quarantine.

Parton previously donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which contributed to their development of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine.

