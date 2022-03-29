Amy Schumer Closed Out the Oscars in Pajamas and Fluffy Pink Ugg Slippers
Oh, what a night. Amy Schumer was all of us last night when she stepped out on stage in a matching pajama set and fluffy pink Ugg slippers to close out the 2022 Oscars. The comedian and her co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes kept spirits high during the action-packed awards show, and their coordinating bedtime-ready outfits said it all by the time every honor had been handed out at the end of the night.
Schumer joins a long list of celebrities who appreciate the cozy luxury of Ugg footwear, so it's only fitting that she would kick off her heels and slip into the brand's Scuffette II style to wrap up the star-studded festivities. Her exact water-resistant suede slipper style is trimmed and lined with genuine shearling, and comes in a handful of appealing colors like chestnut and black, lighter hues for spring including an icy gray, and of course, her stunning shade of orchid pink.
Buy It! Ugg Scuffette II Slippers, $90; zappos.com and nordstrom.com
The fluffy footwear choice caught our attention as she stepped out on stage, and inspired us to rethink our snoozy slipper collection, too. While we typically gravitate toward neutral shades for at-home footwear, there's something so uplifting about an unexpected pop of color. We love how her vibrant Uggs pick up the delicate blush pink piping in her pajamas, and there are plenty of fashionable options to choose from, too. For example, this striking pair adds extra height thanks to its exaggerated platform sole, and that electric shade of fuchsia would instantly elevate basic loungewear looks in a pinch.
Buy It! Ugg Disquette Slippers, $100; nordstrom.com
If you're looking to replicate her head-to-toe sleepytime look, we've got you covered. Schumer's stylish PJ set was by La Ligne (a New York-based brand the actress regularly collaborates with), but we also found several comparable options at various price points that look nearly identical. This buttery soft set by Eberjey is made of Tencel modal fabric (i.e. it feels like a dream when on and is free of any harmful substances) and this similar-looking set from Target is a steal for under $30.
Explore these Amy Schumer-inspired pajama sets to pair alongside your slippers below, and go ahead and put your feet up.
Buy It! Eberjey Gisele Pajama Set, $128; eberjey.com
Buy It! Stars Above Beautifully Soft Pajama Set, $29.99; target.com
