Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'the Other Kardashian Sister' As She Transforms into 'Kamy Kardashian'

Amy Schumer proves that the work that goes into becoming a Kardashian is no joke (well, in her case, it's kind of a joke).

On Tuesday, the comedian and author presented at the 2022 Hulu Upfronts alongside The Kardashians stars Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. To honor the occasion, Schumer, 40, received a hilarious glam makeover as she transformed into her alter ego Kamy Kardashian.

In addition to picking up a "K" name to fit in with the family, Schumer shared an Instagram video of her costume, which channeled the Kardashian spirit as well.

She wore a pair of light-washed baggy jeans that were ripped at the knee, a baby blue blazer layered over a brown bodysuit (it's gotta be Skims, right?) and square-toed sandals. For accessories she sported a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and large gold hoops.

Schumer didn't skip out on the Kardashian-inspired beauty either. She donned a high ponytail and baby pink acrylic nails done by manicurist Gina Eppolito. Her makeup artist, Kyra Panchencko, who achieved the glam look, posted a photo of "Kamy" on her story, writing "#TheOtherKardashianSister".

"Kamy kardashian for a day! Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!," Schumer captioned her Instagram post. "This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner."

She also shared a glimpse at her post-event look, which replaced a blazer with a backpack, writing, "in the 2nd photo I have legally transitioned to sign the bounty Hunter I guess."

Kamy Kardashian may be new to the world of fashion, but Schumer has had plenty of red carpet practice in recent weeks.

When asked about her ensemble during Vogue's Met Gala livestream, Schumer kept the hosts laughing.

"Everybody's always at home [asking] 'What is Amy going to wear this year?' They're on the edge of their seats," she told livestream co-host La La Anthony. "When Gabriela Hearst says she's going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right? Am I right?"

The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo author recently opened up about her health after undergoing a cesarean section, hysterectomy and liposuction, noting that she's "in her prime".

