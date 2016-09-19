Amy Poehler Had Extra Sparkle Flown in for Her Emmys Dress Less Than 24 Hours Before Hitting the Carpet

Just nine days before the star walked down the red carpet at the Emmys wearing this sage green gown, it debuted on the runway in New York City (seen on the runway below), to which Poehler’s stylist Karla Welch said, That’s the one!

Image zoom Credit: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

“We fell in love with the unique color of this dress,” Welch tells PeopleStyle of why she chose the design, which features three colors of sequins and pearls embroidered on tulle and silk. “Plus, who doesn’t love a cape?!” Welch finished the look with Brian Atwood shoes.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pamella Roland

And while it caught Welch’s eye on the catwalk, the stylist wanted add more sparkle to the gown, so she had more beading flown in from New York on Saturday night to add to the dress on Sunday morning.

Roland, of course, was thrilled to dress the star. “Amy is one of the funniest and most talented women in Hollywood who also happens to have incredible style,” she says.

“Getting to work with her and her stylist Karla Welch was a dream,” Roland continues. “There is nothing better than seeing one of your favorite actresses hit the red carpet in your design, especially after having debuted the look just a week before. Talk about a whirlwind!”