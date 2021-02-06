"This is a #fbf and also a congratulations to my lady for her #sagnomination ," he wrote in an Instagram post

Amy Adams' Husband Says He Was Her 'Hair Muse' for Hillbilly Elegy Transformation

Amy Adams had some unexpected inspiration for her Hillbilly Elegy style.

The actress's husband, Darren Le Gallo, shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Friday — with both sporting messy hairstyles — congratulating her on her Screen Actors Guild nomination for her role in the film and saying he was her "hair muse."

"This is a #fbf and also a congratulations to my lady for her #sagnomination," the actor, 46, wrote. "The acknowledgement from your peers is 🙌 - this pic was taken during the filming of #hillbillyelegymovie . I was recognized as the hair muse♥️ 😉"

Adams, 46, was nominated for her role as Bev, the deeply troubled mother of a Yale Law student who returns to his poor Rust Belt town to reflect on his family's history and his own future.

Both she and Glenn Close — who plays the matriarch of the family — both surprised audiences with their transformations in the film.

In the Netflix adaptation of J.D. Vance's popular memoir, the two actresses altered their own appearances, with Close going so far as to don prosthetics.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Adams said she was so unrecognizable in the role that she even duped Le Gallo.

"He came to set one day and I opened up my trailer door and he didn't recognize that it was me for a hot second," she said, laughing.

Close recalled surprising crew members on set with her makeup.

"The first time we were all in full drag was for our hair and makeup tests. I decided with my team that we'd go in and I'd have a cigarette hanging out of my mouth," she said. "It was fun. People didn't know it was me. They thought some slightly disturbing person had gotten on the sound stage."

Both actresses said they had no qualms with downplaying their looks for the Ron Howard-directed drama.