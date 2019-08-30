Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About How Comfy These Cute, Under-$20 Lounge Pants Are

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon shoppers are always seeking out the comfiest clothing options. From replacing their denim with these comfy pull-on jeans to stocking up on these soft, breathable (and cheap!) undies, they’re the first to let you in on what you’ll feel best in. When it comes to cozy loungewear, shoppers on the retail giant have discovered that these pajama pants are a must-have addition to your collection.

The Amiery Casual Lounge Pants are best-sellers in Amazon’s casual pants category thanks to over 2,200 shoppers who have left them positive reviews. The pajama bottoms have a loose, wide-leg style and come in 17 colors and prints, most of which are super cute floral patterns. Customers say they’re incredibly soft, stretchy, lightweight, and can be worn around the house during any time of year. Plus, tons of moms often comment that they love to wear them both during and post-pregnancy.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amiery Casual Lounge Pants, $8–$16.99; amazon.com

“I am tall (5’11”) and weigh about 160 lbs and I bought a medium size in these pants. I’m fairly slender but have a little bit of hip/thigh curves from bearing children. These pants are so amazingly comfy and long. I wish I had them when I was pregnant and immediately post pregnancy, BUT they are still great if you are beyond childbearing,” one shopper wrote. “Most of the time when I buy PJ bottoms I have to worry about the legs being too short. These are perfect for my long legs. They are lightweight and great for lounging! I am going to buy a second pair.”

RELATED: Amazon’s Best-Selling Pajamas Are Super Cute, Comfy, and Come in 18 Fun Prints

While the pajama pants are high-waisted, they can also be easily folded at the waist for anyone that wants a different fit, or finds the length of the pant legs to be too long.

“These pants are absolutely amazing; they are SO ridiculously soft and comfy, and the print is very pretty, too. After trying them on, I immediately ordered a pair for my mom and she adores them, too! My husband actually asked if they had a neutral or non-floral print because he wants a pair after feeling how soft these are,” another customer wrote. “Both pairs I bought were size small and true to size; I love that you can roll/fold the top panel over if you find the pants come a little high on your torso. I’m considering buying several more for myself in case I can’t find them when I inevitably wear these out, but I most definitely gifted these to some of my friends/family for Christmas and they loved how soft and cozy they feel.”

And if the floral prints aren’t your style, there are plain black, navy blue, and striped options available, too. While the pants range a bit in cost depending on which size and style you choose, you won’t find a pair over $18 — we’re sold!