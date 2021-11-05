All the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2021 amfAR Gala
The annual AIDS research fundraiser was held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night and honored fashion designer Jeremy Scott
Alessandra Ambrosio
in a plunging Elie Saab gown with allover beading and shoulder pads.
Addison Rae
in an asymmetrical Versace gown featuring a pink bodice and a black skirt with a slit, teamed with peep-toe pumps and diamond earrings.
Paris Jackson
in a gold leaf Vivienne Westwood corset dress and platforms.
Milla Jovovich and Ever Anderson
in a strapless red Moschino dress embossed with black hearts and daughter Ever Anderson in a black skirt and white blouse teamed and a pink belt.
Jenna Dewan
in a black and white cutout dress with a sheer mesh skirt.
Bella Thorne
in a black sequin skirt and crop top set, paired with sheer black tights, black pumps and stacked bracelets.
Diplo
in a neon pinstripe suit and blue-and-yellow oxfords.
Camila Mendes
in a purple sequin column gown with a plunging halter neck.
Lindsey Vonn
in a shimmery red column dress and a matching clutch.
Garcelle Beauvais
in a red Alex Perry gown with structured shoulder and lantern sleeves, teamed with a rhinestone gold clutch.
Emily Hampshire
in a black gown with a fitted bodice, a full fringe-embellished skirt and asymmetrical straps.
Lori Harvey
in a vintage Roberto Cavalli velvet gown with a feather-adorned hem.
Jeremy Scott and Anitta
in campy nursery rhyme-inspired looks from Scott's Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection for Moschino.
Ashley Benson
in a leather off-the-shoulder top with a structured neckline and a velvet blue skirt.
Meg Ryan
in a black sequin dress and strappy sandals.
Lana Condor
in a metallic Moschino gown with voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Maria Bakalova
in a strapless Moschino dress featuring pink tulle with a black lace and satin overlay, teamed with a black clutch and matching pumps.
Bebe Rexha
in a black pearl-adorned gown with a long train, black gloves and a white fur stole.
Tinx
in a black Dior gown.
Bobby Berk
in a black Dzojchen suit.