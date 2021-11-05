All the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2021 amfAR Gala

The annual AIDS research fundraiser was held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night and honored fashion designer Jeremy Scott 

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman November 05, 2021 12:39 PM

Alessandra Ambrosio

Credit: Getty

in a plunging Elie Saab gown with allover beading and shoulder pads. 

Addison Rae

Credit: Getty

in an asymmetrical Versace gown featuring a pink bodice and a black skirt with a slit, teamed with peep-toe pumps and diamond earrings. 

Paris Jackson

Credit: Getty

in a gold leaf Vivienne Westwood corset dress and platforms. 

Milla Jovovich and Ever Anderson

Credit: Getty

in a strapless red Moschino dress embossed with black hearts and daughter Ever Anderson in a black skirt and white blouse teamed and a pink belt. 

Jenna Dewan

Credit: Getty

in a black and white cutout dress with a sheer mesh skirt. 

Bella Thorne

Credit: Getty

in a black sequin skirt and crop top set, paired with sheer black tights,  black pumps and stacked bracelets. 

Diplo

Credit: Getty

in a neon pinstripe suit and blue-and-yellow oxfords. 

Camila Mendes

Credit: Getty

in a purple sequin column gown with a plunging halter neck. 

Lindsey Vonn

Credit: Getty

in a shimmery red column dress and a matching clutch. 

Garcelle Beauvais

Credit: Getty

in a red Alex Perry gown with structured shoulder and lantern sleeves, teamed with a rhinestone gold clutch. 

Emily Hampshire

Credit: Getty

in a black gown with a fitted bodice, a full fringe-embellished skirt and asymmetrical straps. 

Lori Harvey

Credit: Getty

in a vintage Roberto Cavalli velvet gown with a feather-adorned hem. 

Jeremy Scott and Anitta

Credit: Getty

in campy nursery rhyme-inspired looks from Scott's Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection for Moschino. 

Ashley Benson

Credit: Getty

in a leather off-the-shoulder top with a structured neckline and a velvet blue skirt. 

Meg Ryan

Credit: Getty

in a black sequin dress and strappy sandals. 

Lana Condor

Credit: Getty

in a metallic Moschino gown with voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves. 

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Getty

in a strapless Moschino dress featuring pink tulle with a black lace and satin overlay, teamed with a black clutch and matching pumps. 

Bebe Rexha

Credit: Getty

in a black pearl-adorned gown with a long train, black gloves and a white fur stole. 

Tinx

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black Dior gown. 

Bobby Berk

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

in a black Dzojchen suit. 

