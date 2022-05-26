All the Can't-Miss Looks from the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala
Ciara, Christina Aguilera and more stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping designer looks for the most glamorous night in Cannes, the annual amfAR fête
Christina Aguilera
in a black gown with bedazzled bustier bodice and rhinestone serpents on the sleeves, plus Cartier jewelry.
Ciara
in a hot pink custom Dundas design worn with diamond jewelry, rhinestone heels and, of course, matching gloves!
Nina Dobrev
is red hot in a cutout gown with a statement gloves sleeve, plus diamond color necklace, a hand full of rings and lots of ear bling.
Eva Longoria
continues the cutout trend in this skin-baring black gown worn with diamond earrings and sparkling heels.
Ashley Graham
in a show-stopping red strapless gown with a tulle skirt and Briony Raymond rings.
Vanessa Hudgens
in a custom Miu Miu gown and dazzling Chopard diamond earrings.
Cynthia Erivo
in a custom Louis Vuitton design featuring a plunging black bodice and blush feathered skirt.
Milla Jovovich and Ever Gabo Anderson
have a chic mother-daughter date night: Milla in a blue, tulle off-the shoulder gown with matching necklace and Ever in a Miu Miu mini dress and sparkly Mary Janes.
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
bring their couple star power to the carpet in a metallic mini dress and black suit respectively.
Charli XCX
in a edgy Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble and intricate updo.
Lakeith Stanfield
in head-to-toe Dior.
Coco Rocha
serves supermodel in this futuristic Iris Van Herpen design.
Zack Bia
teams his leather separates with metallic silver boots.
Olivia Culpo
in a plunging Saint Laurent gown and matching accessories.
Shanina Shaik
shows off her newly-announced baby bump in a vintage silk Alexander McQueen dress.
Elsa Hosk
looks like a Valentino Barbie doll in this black LBD, teamed with the brand's hugely popular, sky-high platforms, plus a diamond choker necklace, black headband, gloves, a mini bag and dramatic winged eyeliner.
Claire Foy
looks regal in a black plunging gown and matching cape, plus sparkling jewels.
Michelle Rodriguez
in a red ruffle-and-lace embellished dress.
Petra Němcová
in an ivory gown with a one-shoulder, ruffle neckline worn with emerald jewels.
Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck
in a black, corset-bodice gown with a tulle skirt (on her) and a blue tuxedo and white bow tie (on him).
Joan Smalls
in an illusion sheer dress with allover beading and side cutouts.
Indya Moore
in a black gown with thigh-high slit and rhinestone trim, teamed with a shooting star necklace and sparkling leg-wrap heels.
Julian Lennon
in a black button-down, black pants and suede boots.
Jourdan Dunn
in an open-back gold lamé gown.
Charli D'Amelio
in a black cutout Mônot gown.
Stella Maxwell
skips the skin-baring silhouettes for a sleek black suit.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
in a white satin slip gown, silver sandals and delicate jewelry.
Edgar Ramirez
in a crisp suit.
Claire Holt
in a romantic Nicolas Jebran dress worn with Messika Paris jewelry.
Kat Graham
puts her undergarments on display in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini netted dress worn with a black blazer and platforms.
Cindy Bruna
in a daring Mônot gown with built-in gloves.
Izabel Goulart
in a glittering Roberto Cavalli gown with ab cutouts and a harness-like bodice.
Candice Swanepoel
in a red gown with a bodice cutout and matching lace-up sandals.
Diplo
in a black tuxedo and blue hair.
Sabrina Carpenter
in a black-and-white Mônot gown with massive side cutouts and bow detailing.
Cara Delevingne
proves once again that skin is definitely in on the amfAR red carpet in this plunging, high-slit gown.
Maye Musk
opts for a sophisticated and chic skirt suit set, worn with a white silk blouse, statement earrings and Dior bag.
Nina Agdal
puts her obliques on display in a Mônot cutout gown and drop earrings.
Law Roach
wears a patterned suit and mega platforms.
Shaun White
keeps it classic in a tuxedo.