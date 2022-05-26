All the Can't-Miss Looks from the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala

Ciara, Christina Aguilera and more stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping designer looks for the most glamorous night in Cannes, the annual amfAR fête

By Brittany Talarico and Lauren Lieberman May 26, 2022 05:30 PM

Christina Aguilera

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

in a black gown with bedazzled bustier bodice and rhinestone serpents on the sleeves, plus Cartier jewelry. 

Ciara

in a hot pink custom Dundas design worn with diamond jewelry, rhinestone heels and, of course, matching gloves! 

Nina Dobrev

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

is red hot in a cutout gown with a statement gloves sleeve, plus diamond color necklace, a hand full of rings and lots of ear bling. 

Eva Longoria

continues the cutout trend in this skin-baring black gown worn with diamond earrings and sparkling heels. 

Ashley Graham

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a show-stopping red strapless gown with a tulle skirt and Briony Raymond rings. 

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a custom Miu Miu gown and dazzling Chopard diamond earrings. 

Cynthia Erivo

in a custom Louis Vuitton design featuring a plunging black bodice and blush feathered skirt. 

Milla Jovovich and Ever Gabo Anderson

have a chic mother-daughter date night: Milla in a blue, tulle off-the shoulder gown with matching necklace and Ever in a Miu Miu mini dress and sparkly Mary Janes. 

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

bring their couple star power to the carpet in a metallic mini dress and black suit respectively. 

Charli XCX

in a edgy Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble and intricate updo. 

Lakeith Stanfield

in head-to-toe Dior. 

Coco Rocha

serves supermodel in this futuristic Iris Van Herpen design. 

Zack Bia

teams his leather separates with metallic silver boots. 

Olivia Culpo

in a plunging Saint Laurent gown and matching accessories. 

Shanina Shaik

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

shows off her newly-announced baby bump in a vintage silk Alexander McQueen dress. 

Elsa Hosk

looks like a Valentino Barbie doll in this black LBD, teamed with the brand's hugely popular, sky-high platforms, plus a diamond choker necklace, black headband, gloves, a mini bag and dramatic winged eyeliner. 

Claire Foy

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

looks regal in a black plunging gown and matching cape, plus sparkling jewels. 

Michelle Rodriguez

in a red ruffle-and-lace embellished dress. 

Petra Němcová

in an ivory gown with a one-shoulder, ruffle neckline worn with emerald jewels. 

Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck

in a black, corset-bodice gown with a tulle skirt (on her) and a blue tuxedo and white bow tie (on him). 

Joan Smalls

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

in an illusion sheer dress with allover beading and side cutouts. 

Indya Moore

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a black gown with thigh-high slit and rhinestone trim, teamed with a shooting star necklace and sparkling leg-wrap heels. 

Julian Lennon

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

in a black button-down, black pants and suede boots.

Jourdan Dunn

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

in an open-back gold lamé gown. 

Charli D'Amelio

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a black cutout Mônot gown. 

Stella Maxwell

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

skips the skin-baring silhouettes for a sleek black suit. 

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a white satin slip gown, silver sandals and delicate jewelry. 

Edgar Ramirez

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

in a crisp suit. 

Claire Holt

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a romantic Nicolas Jebran dress worn with Messika Paris jewelry. 

Kat Graham

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

puts her undergarments on display in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini netted dress worn with a black blazer and platforms. 

Cindy Bruna

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

in a daring Mônot gown with built-in gloves. 

Izabel Goulart

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

in a glittering Roberto Cavalli gown with ab cutouts and a harness-like bodice. 

Candice Swanepoel

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

in a red gown with a bodice cutout and matching lace-up sandals. 

Diplo

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a black tuxedo and blue hair. 

Sabrina Carpenter

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a black-and-white Mônot gown with massive side cutouts and bow detailing. 

Cara Delevingne

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

proves once again that skin is definitely in on the amfAR red carpet in this plunging, high-slit gown. 

Maye Musk

opts for a sophisticated and chic skirt suit set, worn with a white silk blouse, statement earrings and Dior bag. 

Nina Agdal

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

puts her obliques on display in a Mônot cutout gown and drop earrings. 

Law Roach

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

wears a patterned suit and mega platforms. 

Shaun White

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

keeps it classic in a tuxedo. 

By Brittany Talarico and Lauren Lieberman