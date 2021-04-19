Shoppers Say This $28 High-Waisted Swimsuit Gives the Ultimate ‘Confidence Boost’

Available in sizes ranging from 4 to 16, the affordable two-piece is not only ultra-comfortable, but also looks flattering on a variety of body types, according to reviewers. One noted that it "keeps everything in place," unlike other suits they've worn before. The high-waisted bottoms offer a flattering fit over the midsection, while the top's racerback design has adjustable straps to keep the upper region secure. Even better, the suit is made from a polyester-spandex material that stretches with your every move.