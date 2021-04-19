Shoppers Say This $28 High-Waisted Swimsuit Gives the Ultimate ‘Confidence Boost’

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
It's never too early to start picking out swimwear for summer. With the season inching closer, you'll want to be prepared for everything from rooftop tanning to poolside lounging once the hot weather arrives. While swimsuits can get expensive (especially when you factor in that they'll only get a season of wear per year), Amazon's Fashion department offers countless styles that won't break the bank — like the American Trends Tankini Swimsuit that's just $28.
Available in sizes ranging from 4 to 16, the affordable two-piece is not only ultra-comfortable, but also looks flattering on a variety of body types, according to reviewers. One noted that it "keeps everything in place," unlike other suits they've worn before. The high-waisted bottoms offer a flattering fit over the midsection, while the top's racerback design has adjustable straps to keep the upper region secure. Even better, the suit is made from a polyester-spandex material that stretches with your every move.
Buy It! American Trends Tankini Swimsuit, $27.99; amazon.com
The swimsuit is the number one best-seller in the women's athletic two-piece swimsuit category, featuring hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers around the country. One person recommends getting this suit if you're looking for "a confidence boost, affordability, and quality." Others love the ruffle design that gives it a full-coverage look and say it holds up well through repeated washes.
"I have two children, a mom gut, and the dreaded mom breast in a size 36DD," wrote one reviewer. "It fits perfectly, and covers all my imperfections. It supports my less than perky breasts — and I never get excited about swimsuits, but this is the one. I plan to order it in more patterns. If you're thinking about this suit go ahead and grab it!"
"This product fits really well overall," shared another. "I love that it's a two-piece, but still gives great coverage in the midsection without looking like an old lady suit! The bottoms are truly high-waisted, and the top has a great flow! Wore this to the beach and it was so comfortable!"
Shop the American Trends Tankini Swimsuit in 16 designs for just $28 on Amazon.