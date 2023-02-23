American Girl Releases First-Ever Twin Dolls — and They're, Like, Totally '90s

Isabel and Nicki Hoffman are the brand’s first-ever set of twin characters

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 04:02 PM
Nicki and Isabel American Girl dolls 90s twins
Nicki and Isabel, new American Girl dolls. Photo: American Girl

American Girl's latest release is totally rad!

The famous doll brand revealed its newest characters — and first-ever set of twins — Isabel and Nicki Hoffman on Thursday. The stylish twins are from the 1990s and are the latest addition to the brand's line of historical characters.

Isabel and Nicki are fraternal twins from Seattle who promise to "bring the dial-up decade to life for fans, highlighting the tech boom and society's embrace of the Internet, as well as the ground-breaking music, fashion trends, and television entertainment of the era," according to the brand.

Each twin has a distinct personality, the brand revealed. Isabel is "bubbly, extroverted, and loves dancing to pop music," and Nicki is "thoughtful, introverted, and happiest while skateboarding, writing lyrics, and listening to the alt-rock sound that got its start in Seattle."

Nicki and Isabel American Girl dolls 90s twins
American Girl

The '90s-inspired accessories that accompany Isabel and Nicki's release are perhaps just as much fun as the dolls themselves.

There is an extremely authentic Pizza Hut set complete with doll-sized personal pan pizza, infamous red cloudy cup, and the must-have Book It! Pin. A wooden desk and desktop computer that illuminates and plays dial-up effects and comes with pretend CD and floppy disk drives is also available.

Nicki and Isabel American Girl dolls 90s twins
Pizza Hut accessories. American Girl

A cute 2-in-1 tennis court & skate spot lets Isabel play tennis on one side and Nicki can practice her skate moves on ramps and rails on the other side.

The brand worked with real-life twins Julia DeVillers and Jennifer Roy to write the character's stories. Working together, co-authored each character's illustrated journal, included with the dolls), along with a full-length novel, Meet Isabel and Nicki, due out this summer.

"Jennifer and I are both longtime fans of American Girl, which makes our work on this project even more thrilling," DeVillers said in a statement.

To keep the stories — and the character details — as accurate as possible, American Girl worked with an advisory board of experts to ensure authenticity in all historical, geographical, and cultural details in the books.

With the release of Isabel and Nicki, American Girl is partnering with Girls Who Code (GWC), a nonprofit on a mission to close the gender gap in technology.

Nicki and Isabel American Girl dolls 90s twins
Nicki and Isabel, new American Girl dolls. American Girl

American Girl is donating $25,000 to underwrite student and alumni tickets to attend CodeFair, the organization's 10th anniversary celebration that invites the public to play, discover, and code using the latest technology.

Isabel and Nicki's product collection is now available at americangirl.com and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide.

