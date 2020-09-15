American Girl Debuts '80s-Themed Historical Doll Courtney Who Rocks Neon Leggings and a Scrunchie

Her story will encompass defining moments of the decade, including the cultural shift surrounding blended families and the popularity of music television and video games

American Girl has added an '80s gamer chic to its beloved collection of historical dolls, designed to teach young people how girls and women helped shape our country by bridging the past and present.

On Tuesday, the iconic brand (a wholly owned subsidiary of Mattel since 1998) introduced the world to Courtney Moore, a doll with big hair and even bigger ideas, marking the first addition to its historical collection in three years.

Courtney comes wearing a crop top, a high-waisted acid-wash jean skirt, hot pink leggings, white faux leather slouchy boots and the ultimate '80s accessory — a scrunchie. In true American Girl fashion — the company is famous for launching dolls with fully-realized personalities and lifestyles — consumers can dress Courtney in any number of looks, as she has a 13-piece mix-and-match wardrobe with plenty of accessories.

Also available for purchase? Her 25-piece Bedroom Set (which features a bunk bed, adorable Care Bear pajamas, a totally nostalgic mini Caboodle and more) a doll-sized Pac-Man arcade game and a mini American Girl Molly doll.

Much like the historical characters who came before her — including Kit Kittredge, who represents the Great Depression era; Samantha Parkington, who represents the early 20th Century; and Addy Walker, who represents the Civil War era — Courtney’s corresponding book, entitled Changes the Game, encompasses some of the most defining moments of the decade.

According to an American Girl press release, Courtney will experience the cultural shift surrounding blending families and new technology, a rise in female politicians, space exploration, the popularity of music television and video games and more.

“The ‘80s are back, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this pop culture-defining decade with girls and their parents through Courtney,” Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, said in the press release. “For nearly 35 years, American Girl’s historical characters have helped to bridge the past and present, while providing inspiring role models through immersive storytelling and imaginative play.”

She continued: “Likewise, Courtney’s story illustrates how to create positive change by standing up to fear, finding strength in every challenge, and developing empathy for others—qualities that are timeless and more important than ever."

To celebrate the launch, American Girl has partnered with Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that works to close the gender gap in technology and change stereotypes surrounding computer programmers. Through Dec. 31, "American Girl will match customer donations dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $50,000 to support the organization’s programming and outreach to girls, including those from historically underrepresented minority groups," the press release states.