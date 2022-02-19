Hundreds of American Eagle Jeans Are Up to 40% Off This Weekend — but These 5 Under-$60 Pairs Caught Our Eye

It's undeniable: Jeans can be very uncomfortable. However, mom jeans feature a high waist and looser fit than skinny jeans, which gives you more wiggle room, and Gen-Z TikTokers have declared the tighter style dead, anyway. We wouldn't go as far as comparing wearing mom jeans to the pure comfort of slipping into sweatpants that look like jeans, but if you find the right pair, they can actually feel super comfy.