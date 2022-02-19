Hundreds of American Eagle Jeans Are Up to 40% Off This Weekend — but These 5 Under-$60 Pairs Caught Our Eye
It's undeniable: Jeans can be very uncomfortable. However, mom jeans feature a high waist and looser fit than skinny jeans, which gives you more wiggle room, and Gen-Z TikTokers have declared the tighter style dead, anyway. We wouldn't go as far as comparing wearing mom jeans to the pure comfort of slipping into sweatpants that look like jeans, but if you find the right pair, they can actually feel super comfy.
American Eagle has been offering a wide variety of high-quality denim for decades, and the brand's mom jeans are a standout. They're unrestrictive, flattering, and best of all, affordable — especially right now: This weekend, during the American Eagle President's Day Sale, you can score up to 60 percent off of everything sitewide, including denim styles like flare, low-rise, high-waisted, bootcut, and skinny jeans (if you don't take TikTokers' fashion advice to heart.)
Over 50 pairs of American Eagle mom jeans are included in the sale, so you have a large selection to choose from, like this light-wash ripped pair that's on sale for $45 and this darker wash pair that features a trendy crossover button and is only $54 right now. Plus, if you're ready to embrace spring fashion, several pairs of white mom jeans are included in the sale, too, so you can prepare to start dressing in lighter colors.
Buy It! American Eagle '90s Straight Jean in White, $53.95 ($59.95); ae.com
Aside from being affordable and stylish, another thing we love about American Eagle jeans is that they're more size-inclusive than most brands, as they're available in sizes 000–20 and lengths short, regular, and long. Below, shop five more pairs of American Eagle mom jeans currently on sale, with prices starting at just $36.
Buy It! American Eagle Stretch Straight Jean, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com
Buy It! American Eagle Crossover Baggy Mom Jean, $53.95 (orig. $59.95); ae.com
Buy It! American Eagle Stretch Mom Straight Jean White, $53.95 ($59.95); ae.com
Buy It! American Eagle Ripped Mom Jean, $44.95 (orig. $49.95); ae.com
Buy It! American Eagle Relaxed Mom Jean, $41.97 (orig. $69.95); ae.com