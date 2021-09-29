America Ferrera Rewears Her 2007 Emmys Dress to a Friend's 40th Birthday Party: See the Photos!

America Ferrera understood the assignment!

Ferrera, 37, unearthed the cobalt Monique Lhuillier gown she wore to win her first Primetime Emmy Award in 2007 and put it on once again for a friend's 40th birthday with a very fun theme.

"When the dress code to your friends 40th is 'Fanciest thing already in your closet,'" Ferrera wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side shot of her wearing the blue strapless gown on the Emmys red carpet and at home.

She continued: "Whipped this baby out after 14 years. I left the hardware at home but had a blast and felt fab in my 2007 Emmy dress by @moniquelhuillier #rewear."

Aside from her hair, which she wore down styled in waves for the birthday party rather than the romantic up-do she had at the Emmys, Ferrera looked nearly identical in the dress as she posed with her Emmy Award in hand.

"And looking better than ever 14 years later🔥," one fan commented. Someone else wrote, "Congrats to being able to still wear it after 14 years 😂."

Another fan said, "Still one of my favorite Emmy dresses! 🙌🏻."

When Ferrera walked onstage to accept her historic Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series (she was the first Latina to win in the category) for her role in Ugly Betty, she admits feeling torn about the win.

"When I won the Emmy, I can't bring myself to watch that because the only thing I remember about being on that stage, accepting that Emmy, was the feeling that no one in the room thought I deserved it," she said during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast in May 2020. "And that's a shame."

Up against Tina Fey (30 Rock), Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New Adventures of Old Christine) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), Ferrera didn't feel deserving of the Emmy. "[I was thinking] 'She doesn't really deserve that. What is she really doing in that role? That role is not interesting enough, it's not dark enough, it's not edgy enough.' You know, all of the bulls----," she said on the podcast.