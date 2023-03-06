Amelie Zilber Shares Tearful TikTok Discussing Breakup with Blake Gray: 'Please Be Nice to Us'

The model and social media activist explained that she and fellow influencer Gray became "different people" over time

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 6, 2023 04:53 PM
Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Amelie Zilber is explaining to fans the simple reasoning behind her unexpected recent breakup with fellow influencer Blake Gray.

In an emotional TikTok shared with her more than 7 million followers Sunday, the model, activist and Grown-ish actress, 20, became tearful as she detailed what happened with TikTok personality Gray, 22.

The clip began with Zilber, dressed in loungewear, stating, "Hi guys, let's get ready for bed at 4:55 p.m."

She punctuated this with a whispered, "Not gonna cry," before continuing: "Sometimes when you know you don't have plans later on in the day it's just nicer to you know be ready for bed. So you can fall asleep at any time you want."

From there, Zilber began to start a typical influencer's beauty video routine, showing her array of facial cleansing products to the camera as she apparently prepared to begin her nighttime skincare routine.

As she was about to wash her face, she came out with it: "The elephant in the room."

"I'm sure you guys have heard or seen or whatever it may be," Zilber said, referring to the split. "I really want to reiterate that we love each other so much."

"I really don't want him to get any hate, and I don't want that for myself either," she continued, both visibly and audibly tearing up. "Really, no one did anything wrong. It just happens that when you start dating someone, and you're young, and you're together for a few years, you just grow up a little. And you become different people."

Adding a shrug, she made an appeal. "Please just be nice to us. I'm gonna be a mess, but time heals all."

"So that's my skincare routine. I'm on Accutane so I have to use just moisturizer," Zilber quipped.

She ended the clip wishing her fans well, and thanking them for their support.

Both Zilber and Gray, who first sparked rumors of their relationship in 2020, posted similar statements to their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Both said they "want to express our deepest gratitude for your unconditional support and love these past 2 years."

"We will always be there for each other and look fondly on the love we shared," they added. "No one is at fault, and we came to this decision mutually."

According to Forbes, who placed Zilber on their 30 Under 30: Social Media list for 2023, the Georgetown alum gained her nearly 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram by blending beauty and fashion sense with a platform for progressive causes, partnering with the Biden-Harris campaign on its #TeamJoeTalks initiative during the 2020 election.

"One person doesn't singularly need to own one niche," she told E! News in February. "Specifically, women can be both—engaged in fashion and culture and simultaneously be intellectual and curious and passionate about the world."

