Amelia Hamlin Walks in New York Fashion Week 1 Day After Scott Disick Breakup News

Amelia Gray Hamlin is back to work one day after news broke of her split with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wore a pale blue cutout dress and Grecian-inspired footwear to strut down the runway in Bronx and Banco's New York Fashion Week show Wednesday.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Hamlin and Disick, 38, broke up after nearly a year of dating. One source said that "Amelia broke up with Scott."

The couple's relationship had reportedly been rocky in recent weeks.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," another insider told PEOPLE on Monday. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Kardashian] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

The source added that Hamlin and Disick spent the Labor Day weekend apart, though they were both on the East Coast.

Disick was recently called out for allegedly shading ex Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker in leaked DMs to Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima.

Hamlin seemed to react to Disick's alleged DMs, which were shared by Bendjima, when she shared a photo on her Instagram Story Sunday of herself wearing a tank top that said "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

In an Instagram Story the following day, she posted a cryptic quote that read, "Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."