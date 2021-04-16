Amelia Hamlin Shows Off 'Cutest' Bracelet Featuring Boyfriend Scott Disick's Name

Amelia Hamlin is showing off her love for boyfriend Scott Disick.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old modeled a new bracelet on her Instagram Story which featured a special nod to the reality star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hamlin displayed the white beaded bracelet in a short video, moving her wrist closer to the camera so viewers could clearly read the name "Scott" on the piece of jewelry.

The model paired the new bling with a black beaded piece, a diamond cross bracelet and a diamond chain.

"Cutest lil bracelets," Hamlin wrote, tagging founder of jewelry brand Aura Sugar Co., Corinne Olympios.

Hamlin's sweet homage to Disick, 37, comes one week after the couple was spotted wearing matching looks while enjoying their vacation in Miami, Florida.

Disick was photographed wearing a bright orange linen button down and black shorts as he walked side-by-side with Hamlin, who opted for a psychedelic-print minidress featuring shades of orange and yellow that complemented Disick's outfit.

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin | Credit: BACKGRID

A source recently told PEOPLE that Disick — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardsahian — is "getting serious" with Hamlin. "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source, adding that the couple doesn't "feel" the 18-year age gap between them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," said the source about Hamlin, the youngest daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

Disick and Hamlin have been spotted together several times since October 2020, when they walked arm-in-arm on the beach in Santa Barbara and were also seen leaving Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween party together. Two months later, they toured several homes listed for sale in Los Angeles.

In February, the pair made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick | Credit: Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

Disick shared a photo of the two at dinner, captioning the shot, "Why so serious." In a second snap, which he captioned "Just kiddin," the couple laughed at the camera as Disick rested his arm on Hamlin's chair.