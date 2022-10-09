Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Her Eyebrows for 'Interview' Magazine Shoot: 'I Felt Them Go'

"I've really been wanting to shave them," Amelia Hamlin notes in a behind-the-scenes video for her Interview Magazine shoot

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals.

Published on October 9, 2022 05:13 PM
Amelia Hamlin has become the latest celebrity to shed her eyebrows in one of the boldest current beauty trends, documenting the "baby-smooth" transformation in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video posted by Interview Magazine.

"#AmeliaGray takes it to the next level for us. Shoot coming soon to the pages of #InterviewMagazine," the caption from the 21-year-old model reads.

In the clip, Hamlin sits in hair and makeup with shaving cream on her eyebrows as a stylist takes a razor to her forehead. "That was a big one. Wow, OK! That was a big one. I felt them go," she said with a laugh after.

"Dreams do come true," someone told her from behind the camera, as she responded: "They really do. I've really been wanting to shave them, but only for [Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg]."

Hamlin broke out in a fit of laughter when told she had "one eyebrow currently," looking in the mirror and proclaiming: "I love it!"

The stylist can be heard referencing Madonna as an iconic example of celebrities who have rocked the no-eyebrow look, which also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Doja Cat and Kanye West.

Hamlin has been bleaching her eyebrows as far back as September 2021, when she donned the trend for her London Fashion Week debut, shortly after her breakup with Scott Disick.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin previously referred to 2021 as "the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…" while reflecting on her year.

"The year that I completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically," Amelia continued. "The year that I went to New York and never left. Thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"

