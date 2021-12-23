Amelia Hamlin Reflects on 2021: 'I Completely Lost My Sense of Self'

Amelia Hamlin got candid about the past year in an Instagram post on Tuesday, highlighting some of the ups and downs of 2021

Amelia Hamlin attends the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event at Hudson Yards, in New York Revolve Gallery NYFW Event, New York, United States - 09 Sep 2021

Amelia Hamlin attends the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event at Hudson Yards, in New York Revolve Gallery NYFW Event, New York, United States - 09 Sep 2021

Amelia Hamlin is taking the time to reflect on the highs and lows she experienced this past year.

In a collection of photos and videos posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 20-year-old star looked back at her whirlwind year, highlighting some of the highs and lows that stood out to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…, she wrote, referencing pictures of herself bleaching her brows blonde.

She went on to write that 2021 also was, "the year that I completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically."

Other moments in Hamlin's gallery showed the star running in New York City, as this was also the year she "went to New York and never left."

"Thank you 2021…," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true. You know who you are!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"

Hamlin notably dated Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Scott Disick for the majority of the year after they were first romantically linked in October 2020.

PEOPLE broke the news of their breakup in September.

A source told PEOPLE that Hamlin and Disick endured "a rocky patch" thereafter. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott,'" the insider said, adding that Hamlin wasn't "happy" with the father of three.

During October's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, said the DM scandal likely wasn't "helpful" and contributed to the split. "There's never one reason why I think people split up, you know" she added. "Now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

RELATED VIDEO: Amelia Gray Hamlin Posts Cryptic Quote About 'What's Not for You' After Scott Disick Split

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, a source told PEOPLE that despite her split with Disick, 38, Hamlin is "focusing on herself right now and is in a really good place because of it."

"She is taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship but is having fun hanging out with guys and finding something new. She's done with Scott and she'd be fine never speaking to him again and her parents are happy about that," added the source.

That same month, Hamlin's father Harry Hamlin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he opened up about his daughter.