Amelia Hamlin Pays Tribute to Boyfriend Scott Disick with Diamond 'Lord' Necklace

"Let the lord be with me," the model wrote on Instagram, referring to Scott Disick's alter ego

Amelia Gray Hamlin is putting her love for boyfriend Scott Disick on full display.

On Monday, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin posted a close-up shot of her accessories, showcasing a gold necklace that spelled out the reality star's alter ego "Lord" in diamond block letters.

Amelia captioned the Instagram Story with a reference to her beau's signature catchphrase and longtime Instagram handle. "Let the lord be with me," she wrote over the photo.

The model's sweet tribute to Disick comes just days after she revealed her nickname for his youngest child, Reign Aston.

On Wednesday, Disick, 38, shared a photo of his his son on Instagram in which the 6½-year-old posed in a Chicago Bulls T-shirt as he flashed a big smile for the camera. Disick captioned the moment, "Say [cheese] 🧀," as Hamlin left a cute remark in the comment section.

"raymen noodle soup," the model wrote, a nod to what appears to be her nickname for Disick's child, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian along with son Mason Dash, 11½, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9.

Disick and Kardashian, 42, ended their relationship in 2015 after nine years together. Currently, Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Disick and Hamlin, meanwhile, have been linked since last October, making their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE things between Disick and Hamlin were "getting serious."