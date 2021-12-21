Amelia Hamlin 'Open' to Dating 3 Months After Ending Things With Scott Disick: Source

The couple called it quits in September after nearly one year of dating, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE

Amelia Gray Hamlin is ready to put herself back out there after splitting with Scott Disick earlier this year.

A source close to the model, 20, tells PEOPLE that Hamlin is "open to dating" after her relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, ended in Sept., but she's not looking to jump into a serious relationship anytime soon – or get back with her ex.

"It has to be the right person," the source tells PEOPLE. "She hasn't closed herself off at all to dating, it'll just never be with Scott again."

The source adds the model "is not opposed to dating someone in the spotlight" and "age is not a problem for her."

"She can date someone younger or someone older. It's not a deal-breaker," the insider also tells PEOPLE, adding that she received "a lot of scrutiny and judgment" when it came to her very public relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is 18 years her senior.

"She is taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship but is having fun hanging out with guys and finding something new. She's done with Scott and she'd be fine never speaking to him again and her parents are happy about that," the source explains.

Adds the source: "She's just focusing on herself right now and is in a really good place because of it."

Hamlin's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Amelia's parents, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, have addressed their daughter's relationship with the reality star on multiple occasions.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September, Rinna, 58, got candid about how she felt about Disick, cheekily telling Cohen, "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick | Credit: Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

"I wasn't mean," she added. "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

Just one month after Disick and Amelia called it quits, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star had already started seeing other people.