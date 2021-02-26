“I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense,” she told fans

Amelia Hamlin Fires Back at Claims She Is 'Blackfishing' in Instagram Post: 'I Tan Very Easily'

Amelia Gray Hamlin hit back at accusations that she was "blackfishing" in a recent Instagram picture.

The model, 19, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, posted several photos of herself on Instagram on Thursday where her skin tone appeared several shades darker than other posts.

Amelia wore a brown cutout top, had her hair pulled back in a long, braided ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings and chain link jewelry.

"whiplash got me like...." she captioned the photos. She has since turned off comments on the post following backlash.

On her Instagram Stories, Amelia addressed her followers and wrote, "im receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'black fishing' – thank you all for educating me on this topic. I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily."

"Blackfishing" refers to a person altering their appearance – whether it is using darker makeup, tanners, filters and cosmetic surgery or appropriating Black culture and aesthetic – to appear Black or racially ambiguous. It has particularly become a problem among influencers.

Amelia continued in a statement, "There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color."

"I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense," she added.

The model was recently criticized by a troll for another Instagram post where she wore a set of lingerie.

A social media user commented that Amelia was "disgusting," prompting a swift response from Rinna, 57 (who shares her daughter with husband Harry Hamlin).

"What is wrong with you? This is my child," the RHOBH star clapped back.

Amelia has also been in the spotlight after she was spotted with Scott Disick in Los Angeles after ringing in the New Year together while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Disick — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41 — and Hamlin have been romantically linked since October.

Neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship, however, a source told PEOPLE in November that the Talentless owner isn't in a hurry to date following his split from Sofia Richie.