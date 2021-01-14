The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore the lace gown more than a decade ago

Amelia Gray Hamlin Wears the Vintage Alaïa Dress Her Mom Lisa Rinna Gave Her: 'My Queen'

Amelia Gray Hamlin is rocking one of her mom's iconic looks!

The 19-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself wearing the vintage Alaïa dress next to her mom, Lisa Rinna, also wearing the outfit nearly 15 years ago.

"My queen @lisarinna gave me one of her vintage dresses," she wrote over the side-by-side photo.

Rinna, 57, wore the designer gown to several red carpets throughout the '90s and early 2000s, including in the picture Gray posted of a red carpet for the Race To Erase MS gala in 2005.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also wore dress again a decade later for the 2015 HBO Golden Globes afterparty.

But this isn't the first time Amelia has matched her mom's style!

In Feb. 2020, Amelia and her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, walked the runway with Rinna during Dennis Basso's Fall/Winter 2020 collection show as a part of New York Fashion Week.

The trio, who wore identical high ponytails and similar makeup looks, looked fierce as they each rocked a different version of a fuchsia floral-print gown and statement earrings.