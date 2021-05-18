Amelia Gray Hamlin Channels Lookalike Mom Lisa Rinna in New Shoot — and Rewears Her Wedding Gown

Lisa Rinna's 19-year-old daughter said it felt "weird" to slip into her mom's Alaïa wedding dress for the photo shoot

Amelia Gray Hamlin transformed into her mom Lisa Rinna for a special photo shoot, and the results were nothing but epic.

According to Hamlin, 19, her mom Rinna, 57, has always been a bit "crazy" about Mother's Day. So this year, she decided to pull out all the stops and recreate some of her mom's most iconic fashion moments for Paper — including her wedding look! — and gift her the photos for the holiday.

"My mom has so many dresses in her garage saved up from over the years. She had shown them to me a few months ago and that stirred up the idea. I got rid of all of my thoughts towards what other people would think of me recreating my mom and thought, 'What would my mom love the most? What would get her sentimental?'" Hamlin told Paper.

The star dug through Rinna's fashion archive and pulled the pieces "she would remember wearing the most" for the shoot, which included the slinky low-cut Alaïa wedding gown she wore to marry husband Harry Hamlin in 1997. "[It] was like the weirdest thing ever to put on," Hamlin said.

For the shoot, Hamlin's vision was to recreate a scene of her mom getting ready for a red carpet at home because she realized Rinna "didn't have any photos getting ready" from the '90s.

"So we wanted it to be like a story series of my mom before she went out of the house on those nights or on her wedding day — glam photos around her home that nowadays we take to post on social media. I just wanted to have a different take," Hamlin told the outlet.

In addition to donning her mom's vintage ensembles, Hamlin had to put on a brunette pixie wig so she could completely channel Rinna.

"I feel like people don't really realize it, but my mom and I are spitting images of each other. We look like twins, but different," Hamlin said. "All I was thinking about was, 'I need to get my ass to a wig shop.' The budget I spent on this was probably $200. I bought one Lisa Rinna-looking wig and then I got one long black wig and cut it and curled it," Hamlin said.

When Rinna saw the final photos of her daughter, she was "blown away."

"I don't think it's completely hit me. She just gave me the pictures on Mother's Day and yet I keep looking at them," Rinna told Paper. "When your daughter's 19 and is recreating your looks, I try to think what my mom would feel like if I wore her looks and recreated her looks. And I think it can take a minute to process it. It's like, 'Holy s---, how fabulous is this?'"

This isn't the first time that Hamlin has slipped into her mom's old clothing. Last year, the model posted a photo on Instagram wearing a vintage Alaïa dress next to her mom who wore the outfit nearly 15 years ago on a red carpet.