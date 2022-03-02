Amelia Gray Hamlin Dares to Bare in Sheer Dress: 'Sorry Mom'

Amelia's sister Delilah Belle joked "I don't think she cares" in reference to their famous mom Lisa Rinna

Amelia Gray Hamlin is a fashion risk taker.

Earlier this week, Amelia — who is known for her bold style — posted a NSFW photo on Instagram, which shows her posing in a sheer black dress with just a thong underneath. It appears Amelia, 20, concealed her nipples, putting black censor like bars over the photo. The model accessorized her look with a black leather coat and futuristic, metallic sunglasses.

Amelia gave her famous mom, Lisa Rinna, a warning in the caption, writing: "Sorry mom."

However, Amelia's big sister Delilah Belle Hamlin quipped that it's their dad, actor Harry Hamlin, that Amelia should be worried about. "I really don't think she cares," Delilah, 23, wrote in the comment section of the post. "I think it's more of an I'm sorry daddy,' Delilah continued, adding a crying face emoji.

This wouldn't be the first time Amelia has jokingly apologized to her parents over a wardrobe choice.

Last September, Amelia left little to the imagination when she went braless in a revealing look for a London Fashion Week party. "Free the nipple I guess," Amelia wrote over an Instagram Story photo of the two-piece silver chainmail ensemble by Natalia Fedner.

Delilah Belle Hamlin comment Credit: Instagram

She later apologized to her Harry, 70, in a family group text, posting a screenshot of the exchange to her story. "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," Amelia captioned the post.

"Sorry for my nipped [sic] dad it's fashion," she wrote in the text message. Although Harry, 69, didn't immediately respond, Rinna approved of the look. "I just saw lol," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, replied. "It's fashionnnnnn."