Amelia Gray Hamlin Posts Photo of Parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Skinny Dipping

The social media star joked about being "traumatized" when she spotted her parents skinny dipping in the hot tub

Amelia Gray Hamlin blew up her parents' skinny dipping session!

While Amelia, 20, was enjoying a lake getaway with her family, the model and social media star caught her parents, Lisa Rinna, 58, and Harry Hamlin, 69, sans swimsuits in the hot tub outside their cabin. While she was a bit embarrassed to see her mom and dad showing so much skin, Amelia couldn't help but troll the couple on her Instagram Story.

Snapping a photo of Lisa and Harry from her stakeout spot on the lake, Amelia shared, "I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and IDK if I'm traumatized or like if it's cute."

In the pic, both of Amelia's parents were resting their arms on the ledge while gazing out in the distance.

Amelia Hamlin Instagram Credit: Amelia Hamlin Instagram

A few days prior, Lisa shared a selfie with her husband from the hot tub — but this time, they were fully clothed.

"In a rare moment, I got a selfie with the Acrylic Nails Man," she jokingly captioned the photo, referring to the moment this season when she told her RHOBH co-stars that her husband likes to sport fake nails.

Lately, Lisa has been helping Amelia navigate her relationship with older beau Scott Disick. The mom of two has been vocal about how the relationship makes her "nervous."

On a recent episode of RHOBH, the Rinna Beauty creator called the pair's relationship a "what the f--- moment" and added: "She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!"

Harry also shared some "feelings" about his daughter's relationship with Disick.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry confessed. "But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?"