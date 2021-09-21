Amelia Gray Hamlin Debuts Dramatic Bleached Brows During London Fashion Week

"What should my name be," the up-and-coming model wrote of her bleached brow alter ego

Bleached eyebrows have become sort of a rite of passage in the world of high fashion, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Cara Delevingne adopting the trend. The latest celebrity to undergo the avant-garde beauty transformation? Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The up-and-coming model (who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin) just debuted blonde brows on her Instagram Story, amid her London Fashion Week debut.

"Bye," she captioned a selfie snapped during the bleaching process. She revealed the result in a second Instagram Story photo, simply writing, "Hi."

Hamlin embraced her new look — and bleached brow alter ego — in a third selfie, seemingly taken while getting her hair and makeup done backstage before a fashion show. "What should my name be," she captioned the Instagram Story.

On Monday, the star walked in the Aadnevik Spring/Summer 2022 runway show, rocking metallic eyeshadow applied above her lids to give the illusion of bleached brows (before actually going through with it one day later).

Hamlin also modeled in Yuhan Wang's new show earlier this week. " wow… so this is what it feels like when your dreams come true!?THANK YOU FOREVER!!!!!!!" she wrote alongside a runway photo on Instagram. "❤️‍🔥 @kegrand@maddeostlie@aamo_casting thank you for believing in me… for trusting me … i am grateful until the end of time 🧚🏼🤍 & very special thanks to this beautiful designer @yuhanwangyuhan I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

After the show, Hamlin went braless in a two-piece silver chainmail ensemble by Natalia Fedner at a London Fashion Week party hosted by Perfect Magazine and NoMad London. "Free the nipple I guess," she wrote with a photo of the look on her Instagram Story.

She later apologized to her father in a family group text, posting a screenshot of the exchange to her story. "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," Amelia captioned the post.

"Sorry for my nipped [sic] dad it's fashion," she wrote in the text message. Although Harry, 69, didn't immediately respond, Amelia's mom Lisa Rinna approved of the look. "I just saw lol," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, replied. "It's fashionnnnnn."