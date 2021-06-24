Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 'Chill' Fashion Collab - and 'Stealing' from Mom Lisa Rinna's Closet

After spending tons of time at home (both hers and love Scott Disick's) during lockdown, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now more than ready to ditch the sweats and dial up the fashion.

"I want to be glam all the time," the model tells PEOPLE. "My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."

So when Hamlin had the opportunity to partner with Boohoo on her first-ever collection, featuring a curation of more than 40 of her most favorite summer pieces (from sexy minis to strappy swimsuits), the star pulled inspiration from her current minimal aesthetic.

"I like to keep it really simple," Hamlin says. "You can have the days where you layer and you do the cool thing, but you can also have the days where you're literally just in a cream pant and a cream top. You'll see from my collection that you can just chill in it and have no jewelry on. Simplicity is extremely beautiful."

Amelia gray hamlin for Boohoo Credit: boohoo

PEOPLE caught up with Hamlin to get all the details on her Boohoo x Amelia Gray collection (available now, with prices ranging from $10 to $50), her style icons and more. Read on below.

PEOPLE: Why team up with Boohoo for the capsule collection?

Amelia Gray Hamlin: "It's my first time really doing something like this, so it was an easier thing to navigate with the knowledge that I had of the brand. It was a lot easier for me to work together with them and make something super cool."

Amelia gray hamlin for Boohoo Credit: boohoo

PEOPLE: What trends are you into?

AGH: "I don't have a set-in-stone fashion vibe that I'm really doing right now; it's just kind of however I feel on that day. What I'm feeling is kind of how I express myself and how I get dressed. I'm very into small designers right now and handmade things.

I'm obsessed with jewelry; I think jewelry just looks so amazing, especially on how my skin tone changes in the summer. It just makes me want to wear jewelry 10 times more, I don't know why. Just the thought of being by the ocean ... it's such a fun thing to wear."

amelia gray hamlin for boohoo Credit: boohoo

PEOPLE: If you were dressing your mom, Lisa Rinna, and sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, in your Boohoo collection, what would you put each of them in?

AGH: "For my sister, I would pick this white-and-cream checkered denim tracksuit. I feel like that goes with her personality and she would love that. Then for my mom, I think that I would put her in my white blazer."

amelia gray hamlin for boohoo Credit: boohoo

PEOPLE: Who's the most opinionated when it comes to fashion in your family - you, Delilah or your mom Lisa?

AGH: "My mom, for sure. She is very opinionated. She her own little situation and vibe definitely stamped in. Whereas Delilah and I are open to whatever comes and whatever we're vibing with in the moment."

PEOPLE: Do you ever get fashion inspiration from your mom?

AGH: "We're all constantly bouncing ideas off of the other, and I think that's really an amazing thing. Because we have three women in the house with three different opinions and different vibes. Sometimes she'll talk to me and be like, 'This is not cute,' but that's about it."

PEOPLE: What's the most sentimental item in your closet?