Amelia Gray Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry Hamlin for Her Naked Dress at LFW: 'It's Fashion'
Amelia Gray shared a screenshot of a family group text chain after sporting a revealing look in London writing, "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin"
Amelia Gray Hamlin left little to the imagination on Sunday wearing a revealing look to a London Fashion Week party.
The model, 20, went braless in a two-piece silver chainmail ensemble by Natalia Fedner at a party hosted by Perfect Magazine and NoMad London. "Free the nipple I guess," she wrote with a photo of the look on her Instagram Story.
She later apologized to her father, actor Harry Hamlin, in a family group text, posting a screenshot of the exchange to her story. "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," Amelia captioned the post.
"Sorry for my nipped [sic] dad it's fashion," she wrote in the text message. Although Harry, 69, didn't immediately respond, Amelia's mom Lisa Rinna approved of the look. "I just saw lol," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, replied. "It's fashionnnnnn."
Amelia's big sister Delilah Belle also raved over the outfit in the comments section of an impromptu bathroom photoshoot Amelia posted, calling dibs on it. "I'll borrow this next plz," Delilah, 23, commented.
The influencer's look comes after she caught her famous parents in a compromising moment last month. "I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and IDK if I'm traumatized or like if it's cute," Amelia wrote at the time, posting a photo of the happy couple in the jacuzzi.
Before jetting off to London, Amelia and Scott Disick broke off their relationship after nearly a year together, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month. She walked in New York Fashion Week for Bronx and Banco's runway show the day after the their breakup was announced.
A source previously said that the couple was "going through a rocky patch," after Disick, 38, allegedly DMed Younes Bendjima, mocking their mutual ex Kourtney Kardashian and her relationship with Travis Barker.
Rinna commented on the split last week on Watch What Happens Live, when she was asked what was the worst thing she said behind Disick's back. "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything," she explained. "I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"
"I wasn't mean," Rinna added. "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."