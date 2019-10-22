Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin Say Mom Lisa Rinna 'Helped Us a Lot' with New Clothing Line

Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah Belle, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, are proving that there are more than just good genes running through their family.

The models added clothing designers to their resume when they launched their first joint fashion collection, DNA, on October 21st, following in their mother’s fashionable footsteps.

Image zoom Courtesy DNA

“We started curating the collection months ago,” Delilah Belle told PEOPLE exclusively at the DNA launch at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood last week. She explained the inspiration for the “street style” collection was all about comfort. “Being comfy, cozy and then… being able to elevate it to like a nighttime wear.”

Image zoom Courtesy DNA

While Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle’s fashion is always on point, as evident of their Instagram pics, they didn’t need any help with style ideas. While most daughters wouldn’t be too keen on taking fashion advice from their mom, Amelia Gray admitted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “helped us a lot”, advising them on the business end of things.

Image zoom Courtesy DNA

Image zoom Courtesy DNA

Rinna, 56, has her own successful clothing line, Lisa Rinna Collection for QVC. “I mean she’s really good at coming up with what will work for a certain type of audience,” Amelia Gray continued. “So she definitely helped us steer in the right direction when it came to dialing down at the end, what pieces we did want to launch and how people would react to it.”

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“She sells all over America. So we wanted to be able to do that,” Delilah Belle added. “And you know be attainable, be affordable. And still be good quality.”

When asked if a sibling rivalry ever came up during the design process they both confirmed that there were no arguments. “Honestly, we were on the same page for most of it,” said Delilah Belle. “We both came into it with very similar ideas.”

“We never butt heads,” Amelia Gray echoed.

The line includes bras, tees, hoodies, jackets and pants, ranges from $48 to $108, and is available at LACollective.com.