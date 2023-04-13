Amber Valletta Reflects on Jennifer Lopez's History-Making Versace Jungle Dress: 'I Wore It First' 

Amber Valletta is an OG in many ways.

Long before the concept of an "it girl" came about, the supermodel was taking the fashion world by storm. And she has some powerful style moments to prove it.

In her episode of Vogue's Life in Look series, Valletta, 49, flipped through a book of her most iconic outfits, which includes the Versace jungle-print dress that was later worn by Jennifer Lopez, 53, and turned into a pop culture phenomenon.

"This dress I think has been Googled more times than any other look in history – literally broke the Internet when she wore it," said Valletta, referencing the singer's bombshell appearance in the plunging green number at the 2000 Grammys. "Kinda cool to be a part of that history."

However, she noted, "I wore it first."

Steve Wood/Shutterstock; Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Valletta was in fact the first person to bring the gown to life. She posed in it for the brand's 1999 campaign and modeled it while opening the label's Spring/Summer 2000 show, five months before the Shotgun Wedding actress took it to the red carpet.

"I think this was the pinnacle of fierce Versace sexiness. It was the infamous jungle dress," recalled Valletta.

"Nobody went out like that ever; nobody had shown skin in the front like that down past the navel," she continued of Lopez. "I think it was just so ahead of its time and it just said, 'I'm woman and hear me roar' – literally, from the jungle."

Donatella Versace's design for Lopez primarily stayed true to the original silhouette – from the bejeweled belly-button brooch to the sheer leaf-printed fabric. However, Lopez's gown was longer than the blueprint, which was made with a mid-length cut.

The dress became so memorable that a slew of celebrities hopped on the forest-fashion bandwagon. Tyra Banks, Lisa Rinna and Geri Halliwell are just some of the A-listers who've worn different iterations of the style since Valletta.

Lopez even reintroduced the history-making gown in 2019, closing out the Italian brand's show during Milan Fashion Week in the dress, which was taken to new heights courtesy of a unitard silhouette and flowing train.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Valletta has shown nothing but love and camaraderie for Lopez.

"I actually never saw any 'who wore it best' between J.Lo and I," told WSJ Magazine in 2021.

"I think J.Lo wore it incredibly," she added. "It's just an amazing dress that Donatella [Versace] designed that just has such longevity and is an iconic piece in fashion history. I don't think it's about who wears anything best. I think we're all uniquely beautiful and have individually something to bring."

She concluded: "Powerful women wear powerful dresses."