As a busy mom to 5-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Amber Rose knows the difficulties of putting together easy-to-wear everyday outfits, especially when you can’t find your size while shopping.

“After I had my son I was 202 pounds and it took me almost a year to lose the weight,” she tells PEOPLE. “So I was wearing plus-size for a while and I found it very difficult to find easy pieces to throw on that I felt comfortable in.”

Now, she’s taking matters into her own hands with her brand new capsule collection with size-inclusive retailer Simply Be, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. She’s teaming up with the brand for a 25-piece collection of easy-to-wear wardrobe staples ranging from sizes 6 to 32.

“I just love that it comes in all shapes and sizes. I’m very body positive and I didn’t want to leave any girl out, so we have all sizes for every shape of women,” Rose tells PEOPLE. “That’s pretty much why I wanted to do this line with them.”

Courtesy Simply Be

And the brand is just as excited to be working with Rose as they launch the UK-based line stateside.

“Earlier this year we re-launched the Simply Be brand internationally and made a firm commitment to creating exclusive capsule collections for our customers, with different styles not offered within our core collections,” Rich Storer, VP of N Brown Group said in a statement. “We chose to collaborate with Amber Rose because she is a style powerhouse who is fantastically unapologetic in lending her voice and influence to both female empowerment and inclusion to all, no matter your age, size, race, sexuality or gender, all of which aligns to our core brand values.”

Courtesy Simply Be

Rose’s goal is to help make all women feel “sexy, stylish and confident” and most of all “empowered [to] love their bodies, celebrate their curves and be the best versions of their true selves,” she said in a statement.

And because of her shopping frustrations in the past, Rose was committed to creating functional, everyday pieces for women that also didn’t break the bank (everything in the capsule is between $25-$40).

“I’m a mom, I work a lot. I wanted to have easy pieces that I could dress up or dress down and add accessories to them and wear while on-the-go. I wanted something convenient for girls, to kind of flow on and still look fabulous.”

When asked to pick her favorite piece out of her body-con dresses, skirts, leggings, crop tops and body suits she couldn’t bear to chose just one. “I’m very proud of the whole thing,” she says.

But she does know what she’ll be sending her bestie Blac Chyna. “For Chyna, she likes to wear a lot of dresses, so we do have a lot of those available for her. I would probably send her a whole box. The whole collection is just solid colors. There are no crazy prints like that so you could mix and match everything.”

You can shop the collection on June 20 at simplybe.com.