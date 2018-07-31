Lady in Lilac! Amber Rose Debuts Purple Hair – See Her New Look

TheMegaAgency.com

Amber Rose is going lilac — at least temporarily.

Arriving at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood, Rose showed off a shiny purple wig that skirted her shoulders. Along with the colorful tresses, she wore a black bodycon dress, silver chain bracelets, and long pink nails.

Rose’s look also included her tattoo sleeves. Her ink of the Hollywood sign, which she added to her left arm in 2017, was on full display.

RELATED: Are Amber Rose and 21 Savage Back Together? ‘He Is My Heart and Soul,’ Says Rose

The results of the star’s January breast reduction were also on display. “I was scared that I wouldn’t feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain,” Rose told PEOPLE in May about her decision to undergo the surgery. “It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest.”

Rose has style on the brain these days. In June, she told PEOPLE about her size-inclusive collection with Simply Be, which goes from sizes 6 to 32. Prices top out at $40.

“I just love that it comes in all shapes and sizes. I’m very body positive and I didn’t want to leave any girl out, so we have all sizes for every shape of women,” Rose explained to PEOPLE. “That’s pretty much why I wanted to do this line with them.”

Her personal experience with weight loss after giving birth inspired her to create the collection. “After I had my son [Sebastian Taylor, 5, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa] I was 202 pounds and it took me almost a year to lose the weight,” she added. “So I was wearing plus-size for a while and I found it very difficult to find easy pieces to throw on that I felt comfortable in.”