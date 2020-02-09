Amber Rose Debuts 'Slash' and 'Bash' Face Tattoos in Honor of Her Two Children

Image zoom Amber Rose YouTube

A mother’s love is forever — and so are tattoos!

Amber Rose honored her sons Sebastian Taylor, 7 this month, and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, 3 months, by getting their names inked on her forehead.

The 36-year-old model debuted her new tattoos in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells new and used sneakers. Also making an appearance in the video is her music-executive boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, with whom she shares her youngest child.

Throughout the entire 25-minute long video, the tattoos, which read “Slash” and “Bash” — a nickname for her son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — are clearly visible. Both tattoos are written in cursive letters right below her hairline.

Rose, who has not posted a photo or video of herself in two days, has yet to show off the tattoos on Instagram.

Rose welcomed her second child in October 2019.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” Edwards, the vice president of A&R for Def Jam Recordings, wrote as he praised Rose.

“I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar,” he added.

Rose has not been shy about how much she loves being a mother, previously telling PEOPLE that Sebastian’s unconditional affection has been known to bring tears to her eyes.

“I literally almost shed a tear every single time when he hugs me really tight and he says, ‘Oh, Mommy, I love you so much,’ ” she said of her son. “I want him to do any and every thing that makes him smile and be happy forever.”