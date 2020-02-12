Amber Rose Claps Back at Trolls for Judging Her New Face Tattoos: 'Beauty Is Not on the Outside'

Image zoom Amber Rose/Instagram

Amber Rose is defending her controversial face tattoo.

After inking the names of her two sons on her forehead last week, the 36-year-old model received plenty of backlash on social media (Wendy Williams even criticized the tattoo on air earlier this week).

Despite the negative feedback, Rose is standing by her decision.

“When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie,” she captioned two photos on Tuesday wearing a white tank, oversize black sunglasses and several pieces of chain link jewelry.

In a second snap posted a few hours later, the star shows off her tattoo again — this time, in a plunging red robe. She added a racy caption alongside the photo, writing, “Beauty is not what’s on the outside…. it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my P**** and inside of my heart.”

On Wednesday morning, Rose explained her decision with a note on Instagram, saying that she is going to “do whatever the f*** you want.”

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me I’m “too pretty” even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I’m ugly. So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f*** you want in life – Muva,” the message reads.

Still, Instagram trolls continued to criticize the mom of two in the comment section.

“This literally makes no sense,” on user said. While another wrote, “Why would you want to do that to your face ? 🙄🙄”

“Say what u want but face tattoos are stupid 🤷‍♀️” a third person added.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams also questioned Rose’s decision to get face tattoos, mostly for the sake of her sons, 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor (who she shares with ex Wiz Khalifa) and 3-month-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards (who she shares with vice president of A&R for Def Jam Recording Alexander Edwards).

“Amber you know I love you girl, but, why would you ruin your forehead?” Williams said as the audience gasped.

“Her 3-month-old’s name is Slash, and her 7-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?” Williams continued as she pointed to her forehead.

The mother of one then joked that Rose can, “get one of those Anna Wintour wigs and cover that real quick,” which earned applause and laughter from the audience.

“I just don’t understand why she would do that,” Williams went on. “Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

Rose debuted her new ink last week in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells new and used sneakers.