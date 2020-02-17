Amber Rose's Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Also Has Face Tattoos in Tribute to Their Kids

Image zoom Alexander "AE" Edwards Jacob Ramirez Instagram; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ love for his son and girlfriend Amber Rose‘s son is with him everywhere he goes.

The music executive, 32, recently had his dedication to the couple’s 4-month-old child Slash Electric Alexander and the little boy’s half-brother Sebastian Taylor, 7 this month, permanently etched onto his forehead.

In a January photo posted by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez, both boys’ birth dates — “10-10-19” and “2-21-13” — are written in black ink on Edwards’ forehead, separated in the middle by a lightning bolt.

But that was just the beginning. This past Thursday, Ramirez shared another image of Edwards, this time sporting a heart on his left cheek that read “SLASH,” over a banner design across the middle.

Amber Rose Amber Rose/Instagram

Ramirez was also the artist behind the tattoos Rose, 36, recently got in honor of her children. Located in the same spot as Edwards’ birth date tattoos, the ink reads “BASH” and “SLASH” — the latter of which is a nickname for her older son, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

One person who was not a fan of the model’s new look? Wendy Williams, who spoke out about Rose’s body art on Tuesday’s episode of her talk show.

“Amber you know I love you girl, but, why would you ruin your forehead?” the 55-year-old host asked as the audience gasped. “Her 3-month-old’s name is Slash, and her 7-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?”

“I just don’t understand why she would do that,” Williams went on. “Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

Rose debuted her new ink the previous week in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells new and used sneakers. Edwards — who’s vice president of A&R for Def Jam Recording — also appeared in the video.

The mother of two defended her ink in a note on Instagram last week, writing, “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I’m ugly.”

“So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f— you want in life – Muva,” Rose concluded.

She also shared a photo of herself showing off her tattoos again in a plunging red robe, racily captioning it, “Beauty is not what’s on the outside … it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my P— and inside of my heart.”