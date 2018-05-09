New L'Oréal Paris Spokeswoman Amber Heard on Her Makeup Must-Have and the Beauty of Social Media

A born-and-bred Texas girl who grew up raising horses, Amber Heard is the first to admit she never “really imagined” herself in the world of beauty. But today, the 32-year-old actress joins forces with L’Oréal Paris as the newest global spokeswoman — joining A-list spokeswomen Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Camila Cabello, Aja Naomi King and many more — for a very meaningful reason.

“I feel like these woman represent a voice, a power, a movement, an opinion,” Heard told PeopleStyle exclusively before heading to the Cannes Film Festival to attend L’Oréal Paris’s Worth It Show to discuss women’s empowerment.

“Over the years I’ve always thought to not just be an actor, but to use my voice as a platform for good to make the world a slightly, slightly better place and empower women the best that I can.”

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

She continued, “This is a brand I could identify with and has an inherent message that is more than just selling beauty products. Now, more than ever, I feel like their tagline “Because You’re Worth It” resonates today.”

However, stemming from the land of big hair, Heard admits to having a long-running love affair with one of the brand’s iconic products.

“I would be lying to you if I did not say there was a huge gold bottle of Elnett hairspray on my bathroom counter as we speak!” she laughed. “Every single time it just reminds me of growing up in Texas. I don’t know if it was how I was raised, or the fact that it is just good, but I love me some Elnett hairspray.”

In honor of Heard’s exciting new partnership with L’Oréal Paris, check out everything we learned from the star about makeup, social media and more, below.

What’s the one beauty product you always need to have on-hand no matter where in the world you go?

The L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Concealer. That is unbelievable. It is a one stop shop, really. If I am looking for something I can easily throw in my bag — especially when I am traveling — or if I need it in a clutch or small purse, I can just blend that with my finger. It is the magic touch.

What makeup do you put on when you want to feel most confident?

Well if it were not concealer, you can’t go wrong with red lipstick. It changes everything. But that is keeping in mind you already have concealer in your bag!

Who is your celebrity beauty icon?

Lauren Hutton is stunning. I love that she has aged with dignity and grace. She looks amazing because she has her face. I’ve always said it is an honor to grow into your face. I think really just taking care of your skin and then owning it as you age and allowing it to still be yours is key.

How do you like to pamper yourself?

I love a good face scrub and a hydrating mask. But if I really want to pamper myself, I will get a facial or go to the spa. Or the salon. Nothing is better than a nice blowout.

You just joined Instagram last year. What’s the best part about sharing your life on social media?

When I first came to L.A. at 16 or 17, I fought fiercely for my privacy. So for that reason it was counterintuitive for me to ever adopt a social media platform that had anything to do with my private life. Now I wonder what took me so long. Up until one year ago I had very little influence, let alone control over how my image was portrayed. Everyone else had their microphone in terms of talking about me or what I stand for — everyone but me. Right now I am enjoying having some power [controlling my image].

What’s one piece of advice you would give your 16-year-old self before moving out to Hollywood?

I’d thank my mom. And I would stick my chin higher more often. Even if I was not 100 percent sure I would tell myself to be as damn close to that as I could. If you own it, you can’t help but radiate it and the world responds to that. I know it sounds obtuse, but that seems like the best beauty advice I could teach my 16-year-old self.