This Printed Maxi Dress with 2,000+ Reviews Is ‘Even Prettier in Person’

The Zesica dress currently comes with more than 2,000 reviews and boasts a four-star rating out of five. It’s available in 19 vivid patterns, and shoppers have called it a “showstopper” dress that’s “even prettier in person.” The best news, though? Amazon customers can now apply a $2 coupon to get the dress for less than $33.

Made of a fabric that shoppers call “breathable" and "lightweight,” Zesica’s dress is perfect for hot summer days. Those looking for a warm-weather outfit can pair it with some platform espadrilles, a wide-brimmed sun hat, and some sunglasses. Plus, its wrap design even makes it suitable as a cover-up for swimsuits.

In fact, the versatility of Zesica’s wrap dress is what makes it a customer favorite. “I cannot begin to explain how amazing this dress makes me feel,” said a reviewer. “It highlights all the right features and hides all the problem areas, and it’s flowy and extremely flattering… This dress is very versatile!”

Another reviewer loved this dress so much that she returned after her first review to sing its praises again. “One year later and this dress is STILL my favorite piece in my closet,” said the shopper. “These dresses are gorgeous and wearing one makes you feel like an island queen.”

With so many patterns, it’s difficult to choose between Zesica’s highly-rated wrap dresses. Take a look at some options below, and shop now at Amazon Fashion.

