Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This Cozy Oversized Sweater — and It Costs Less Than $20

When you find a comfy sweater that looks just as good with leggings as it does with jeans, you buy it in every color, right? Amazon shoppers are doing just that with the Zanzea Batwing Sleeve Sweater Top!

This sweater with a high-low hem is made of a lightweight fabric that customers say is soft, cozy, and breathable, and it has a wide neckline that can be worn either on or off the shoulder. It also has long, batwing-style sleeves for a comfy and loose fit that shoppers layer over tank tops, tees, or sports bras. Not only is this sweater top versatile enough to dress up or down, but it’s also really affordable, with prices starting at just $14!

In fact, shoppers are so in love with this budget-friendly sweater, they’re buying it in multiple colors — and there are 21 to choose from! “I love these tops, I have now ordered 4 different colors. They go great over a tank top, with jeans, or leggings,” one shopper wrote. “Size is perfect, nice and loose…Super soft, not too heavy or too thin. Sleeves are perfect length. I was worried this design might have too long of sleeves but they were perfect. I’ve washed with like colors in cool water and gentle dry and they came out great!”

There are plenty more rave reviews where this comes from. With 1,700 five-star ratings and counting, the Zanzea Batwing Sleeve Sweater Top has become a current top-selling sweater. Scroll down quickly if you’re looking to stock up on this affordable sweater, because they might not be here for long: In the words of one obsessed customer, “Buy one before I buy them ALL!”

Buy It! Zanzea Batwing Sleeve Off Shoulder Loose Oversized Baggy Tops Sweater, $13.99–$17.99; amazon.com